September 16, 2020, 08:19:14 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1000 tickets
Author
Topic: 1000 tickets (Read 145 times)
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 448
WLM
1000 tickets
«
on:
Today
at 05:42:27 PM »
mate just text me to say 1000 tickets available for next boro games.
Obviously Im not interested because football is for fannies.
But thought some on here might want to get in. Could do with some boooers for the kneeling if they are still doing that.
WLM
maggiethatcherrulesok
Offline
Posts: 448
WLM
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:44:23 PM »
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did
WLM
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 533
TRUMP 2020
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:59:44 PM »
Sure I heard on radio they picked 3 clubs from the lower leagues to trial it Boro Luton Blackpool I think they said
Black pool is ravaged they reckon with the flu virus
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 797
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:24:54 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on
Today
at 05:44:23 PM
Funny as fuck if some of the ra ras over the road never got tickets but the RWNJs here did
Gold card for the win lads
the rifle will be going
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 749
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:42:57 PM »
.....probably struggle to sell em
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 115
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:55:31 PM »
625 for sponsors and players families
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 486
Pack o cunts
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:07:09 PM »
Gibbo just been round and dropped my ticket off
See ya there boys
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 890
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 08:14:12 PM »
Got mine!
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 486
Pack o cunts
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:15:03 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 08:14:12 PM
Got mine!
Rutters
Online
Posts: 118
Re: 1000 tickets
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:18:42 PM »
Got mine too
