September 16, 2020, 09:54:48 PM
Great Days fishing
Today at 05:29:41 PM
Lovely 8 lb Crucian carp was among the day's haul  :like:







Thought you were coming down Cap Dave  


You only said other day you can't wait to find out who I was You said you were coming down  
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:47:51 PM
I had a lovely bit of cod for my tea 

Hope you threw the fella back in the pond
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:48:38 PM
 souey souey souey souey souey souey souey souey souey souey
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:51:44 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 05:47:51 PM
I had a lovely bit of cod for my tea 

Hope you threw the fella back in the pond




Of course they always go back in after a little kiss on the chops  :like:
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:08:36 PM
Get onto the angling Times you've smashed the British recordthe record is only 4 lbs 4 ozs
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:12:27 PM
Quote from: vambo on Today at 07:08:36 PM
Get onto the angling Times you've smashed the British recordthe record is only 4 lbs 4 ozs



More utter bullshit from crockpot   donkey :jackanory: :jackanory:



Why do you do mate  lost lost
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Reply #6 on: Today at 07:26:14 PM
I weighed this it come in at 7 Ib 8 oz

Some one told me this was an F1 Carp  Not a  Crucian Carp the F1 Grow to 9 Ib .. He must have been right


unless I have caught the British record Crucian  :wc:


It's a good fish that's all that counts  :matty:
Reply #7 on: Today at 07:28:46 PM
Had some good days at Carlton miniott my uncle owns a pub out that way  :like:
Reply #8 on: Today at 07:32:53 PM
Is it still a tenner a day
Reply #9 on: Today at 07:38:06 PM
depends on how many rods
Reply #10 on: Today at 07:39:12 PM
Is it still a tenner a day
Reply #11 on: Today at 07:40:05 PM
Got told about the pond up the road round the corner called Mornyke .. supposed to be a lot better than woodlands and a tenner gets u 2 rods
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:53:56 PM
Crocky are you "angling" for a compliment?............... :chrisk:
Reply #13 on: Today at 07:56:16 PM
What song does that thing sing?

 :pd:

"Take me to the river...."
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:58:20 PM
Quote from: vambo on Today at 07:08:36 PM
Get onto the angling Times you've smashed the British recordthe record is only 4 lbs 4 ozs

Same weight as matty last time i reeled him in  :alf:
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:34:39 PM
Couldnt make it Crocky lad, congrats on breaking the British record though  :like:
Logged
Reply #17 on: Today at 09:50:30 PM
Christ almighty where do I start here  lost lost lost


Thanks Caps  :like: Looks like I caught the hybrid version that's knocking about in most these lakes so it's not a record but the bloke on next peg did say it's the biggest he had seen from the pond we were on.


MATTY MATTY MATTY  :matty:   souey souey souey souey souey

How on earth can you accuse someone of being a baby molester from a harmless thread about fishing 

Going to have to report you myself now


REPORTED  charles charles

Looks like this lakes gonna be missing the biggest whopper when Steve see's this  souey


Nice knowing you fmttm board 1 is taking anyone these day's
 
Reply #18 on: Today at 09:54:09 PM
Matty isn't normally this edgy, so i find it highly unlikely he posted it, or he's thought he was logged in as another user.
Reply #19 on: Today at 09:54:27 PM
Lucky for you Matty the report button is bust on my laptop ..


Anyone got Steve's number  charles charles
