September 16, 2020, 09:54:43 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Great Days fishing
Author
Topic: Great Days fishing (Read 257 times)
sockets
Great Days fishing
«
on:
Today
at 05:29:41 PM »
Lovely 8 lb Crucian carp was among the day's haul
Thought you were coming down Cap Dave
You only said other day you can't wait to find out who I was You said you were coming down
RedSteel
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:47:51 PM »
I had a lovely bit of cod for my tea
Hope you threw the fella back in the pond
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:48:38 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 05:29:41 PM
Lovely 8 lb Crucian carp was among the day's haul
Thought you were coming down Cap Dave
You only said other day you can't wait to find out who I was You said you were coming down
sockets
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:51:44 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 05:47:51 PM
I had a lovely bit of cod for my tea
Hope you threw the fella back in the pond
Of course they always go back in after a little kiss on the chops
vambo
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:08:36 PM »
Get onto the angling Times you've smashed the British recordthe record is only 4 lbs 4 ozs
El Capitan
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:12:27 PM »
Quote from: vambo on
Today
at 07:08:36 PM
Get onto the angling Times you've smashed the British recordthe record is only 4 lbs 4 ozs
More utter bullshit from crockpot
Why do you do mate
sockets
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:26:14 PM »
I weighed this it come in at 7 Ib 8 oz
Some one told me this was an F1 Carp Not a Crucian Carp the F1 Grow to 9 Ib .. He must have been right
unless I have caught the British record Crucian
It's a good fish that's all that counts
RiversideRifle
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:28:46 PM »
Had some good days at Carlton miniott my uncle owns a pub out that way
vambo
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:32:53 PM »
Is it still a tenner a day
sockets
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:38:06 PM »
depends on how many rods
vambo
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:39:12 PM »
Is it still a tenner a day
sockets
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:40:05 PM »
Got told about the pond up the road round the corner called Mornyke .. supposed to be a lot better than woodlands and a tenner gets u 2 rods
nekder365
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 07:53:56 PM »
Crocky are you "angling" for a compliment?...............
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 07:56:16 PM »
What song does that thing sing?
"Take me to the river...."
Logged
Don pepe
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:58:20 PM »
Quote from: vambo on
Today
at 07:08:36 PM
Get onto the angling Times you've smashed the British recordthe record is only 4 lbs 4 ozs
Same weight as matty last time i reeled him in
thicko
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:13:26 PM »
CapsDave
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:34:39 PM »
Couldnt make it Crocky lad, congrats on breaking the British record though
sockets
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:50:30 PM »
Christ almighty where do I start here
Thanks Caps
Looks like I caught the hybrid version that's knocking about in most these lakes so it's not a record but the bloke on next peg did say it's the biggest he had seen from the pond we were on.
MATTY MATTY MATTY
How on earth can you accuse someone of being a baby molester from a harmless thread about fishing
Going to have to report you myself now
REPORTED
Looks like this lakes gonna be missing the biggest whopper when Steve see's this
Nice knowing you fmttm board 1 is taking anyone these day's
RIK MAYALL
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 09:54:09 PM »
Matty isn't normally this edgy, so i find it highly unlikely he posted it, or he's thought he was logged in as another user.
sockets
Re: Great Days fishing
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:54:27 PM »
Lucky for you Matty the report button is bust on my laptop ..
Anyone got Steve's number
