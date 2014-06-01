Welcome,
September 16, 2020, 06:39:29 PM
Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
Author
Topic: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 255
Once in every lifetime
Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
on:
Today
at 04:27:47 PM »
Freeing some space up in my garage and could do with a bench, dumbbells and bar.
Gizza holler if you have out you want rid of
Bernie
Posts: 5 885
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:31:20 PM »
No shortage of dumbells on here
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 255
Once in every lifetime
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:32:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 04:31:20 PM
No shortage of dumbells on here
they won't all fit in my garage
Pile
Posts: 40 823
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:47:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Today
at 04:32:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 04:31:20 PM
No shortage of dumbells on here
they won't all fit in my garage
Of course they will, its one person with a laptop.
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 530
TRUMP 2020
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:10:05 PM »
I know a few Ladz on the weights
http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4
monkeyman
Posts: 11 039
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:20:06 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 06:10:05 PM
I know a few Ladz on the weights
http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 304
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 06:20:57 PM »
I just lift the garage.
Pile
Posts: 40 823
Re: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 06:38:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 06:20:57 PM
I just lift the garage.
More chance of you holding the weight of the garage than the garage holding yours.
