Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 16, 2020, 06:39:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone got a weight bench and some free weights sat gathering dust?  (Read 99 times)
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 255


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:27:47 PM »
Freeing some space up in my garage and could do with a bench, dumbbells and bar.

Gizza holler if you have out you want rid of
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 885


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:31:20 PM »
No shortage of dumbells on here  mcl
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 255


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:32:06 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:31:20 PM
No shortage of dumbells on here  mcl


they won't all fit in my garage
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 823



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:47:05 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 04:32:06 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 04:31:20 PM
No shortage of dumbells on here  mcl


they won't all fit in my garage
Of course they will, its one person with a laptop.  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 530


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:10:05 PM »
I know a few Ladz  on the weights :like:


  http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4       
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 039


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:20:06 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 06:10:05 PM
I know a few Ladz  on the weights :like:


  http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4       



  rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 304



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:20:57 PM »
I just lift the garage.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 823



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:38:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 06:20:57 PM
I just lift the garage.

 
More chance of you holding the weight of the garage than the garage holding yours.  charles




 :alastair:
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 