September 16, 2020, 09:54:37 PM
3rd ODI Vs Australia
Ben G
Today at 01:17:06 PM
First two balls - two wickets
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:20 PM
Our top order are really showing weaknesses - the Aussies are ruthless at exposing this
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:18 PM
Some counter attack this though
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:42 PM
Yes indeed these 2 are getting a good partnership going 59-2
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #4 on: Today at 03:27:28 PM
Did anyone see the distance for of that Sam Billings six?

Past the car park and into training ground.
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #5 on: Today at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:29:35 PM
Im on sabbatical.
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:45:16 PM
What the fuck is this thread about?
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #8 on: Today at 05:35:22 PM
You being a gay cunt
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Reply #9 on: Today at 05:49:29 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 05:35:22 PM
You being a gay cunt

That's a relief
Ben G
Mountain King
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:04:15 PM
Tiara
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:26:42 PM
Doing well here  :bc:
Bobupanddown
Reply #12 on: Today at 06:30:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?

I made a fortune selling stairlifts  :stairlift: :stairlift: and now I'm semi retired 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #13 on: Today at 06:42:21 PM
Turns cricket on. Bang. Six.

Fck
Gramsci
Reply #14 on: Today at 07:05:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:30:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?

I made a fortune selling stairlifts  :stairlift: :stairlift: and now I'm semi retired 


so you are me old mate Capio then ????
Gramsci
Reply #15 on: Today at 08:13:40 PM
need a wicket here
Gramsci
Reply #16 on: Today at 09:30:06 PM
First time I have seen Morgan make poor decisions throughout a game.
Root, even though he took two big wickets should never have been given 8 overs, Rashid brought on too late when powerful batsmen already set and then bowling him for the last over.....very poor decision that.
Would deffo have bowled Curran for the last over.
There's little worse in sport than losing to the Aussies at cricket
