September 16, 2020, 09:54:37 PM
3rd ODI Vs Australia
Author
Topic: 3rd ODI Vs Australia (Read 190 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 022
3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
on:
Today
at 01:17:06 PM »
First two balls - two wickets
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 360
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:19:20 PM »
Our top order are really showing weaknesses - the Aussies are ruthless at exposing this
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 022
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:39:18 PM »
Some counter attack this though
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 360
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:43:42 PM »
Yes indeed these 2 are getting a good partnership going 59-2
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 022
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:27:28 PM »
Did anyone see the distance for of that Sam Billings six?
Past the car park and into training ground.
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 706
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:28:46 PM »
Does no fucker work on here?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 022
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:29:35 PM »
Im on sabbatical.
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 306
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:45:16 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 022
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:35:22 PM »
You being a gay cunt
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 306
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 05:35:22 PM
You being a gay cunt
That's a relief
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 022
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:04:15 PM »
Tiara
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 833
UTB
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 06:26:42 PM »
Doing well here
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 090
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 06:30:55 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?
I made a fortune selling stairlifts
and now I'm semi retired
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 099
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 06:42:21 PM »
Turns cricket on. Bang. Six.
Fck
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 276
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 07:05:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 06:30:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?
I made a fortune selling stairlifts
and now I'm semi retired
so you are me old mate Capio then ????
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 276
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:13:40 PM »
need a wicket here
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 276
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:30:06 PM »
First time I have seen Morgan make poor decisions throughout a game.
Root, even though he took two big wickets should never have been given 8 overs, Rashid brought on too late when powerful batsmen already set and then bowling him for the last over.....very poor decision that.
Would deffo have bowled Curran for the last over.
There's little worse in sport than losing to the Aussies at cricket
