Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 16, 2020, 08:19:09 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 3rd ODI Vs Australia  (Read 167 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 022


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 01:17:06 PM »
First two balls - two wickets
Logged
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 360


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:20 PM »
Our top order are really showing weaknesses - the Aussies are ruthless at exposing this
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 022


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:18 PM »
Some counter attack this though
Logged
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 360


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:42 PM »
Yes indeed these 2 are getting a good partnership going 59-2
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 022


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:27:28 PM »
Did anyone see the distance for of that Sam Billings six?

Past the car park and into training ground.
Logged
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 705


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:28:46 PM »
Does no fucker work on here?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 022


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:29:35 PM »
Im on sabbatical.
Logged
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 306



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:45:16 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 022


View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:35:22 PM »
You being a gay cunt
Logged
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 306



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 05:35:22 PM
You being a gay cunt

That's a relief
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 022


View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:04:15 PM »
Tiara
Logged
Tory Cunt
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 832

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:26:42 PM »
Doing well here  :bc:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 090


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:30:55 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?

I made a fortune selling stairlifts  :stairlift: :stairlift: and now I'm semi retired 
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 099



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:42:21 PM »
Turns cricket on. Bang. Six.

Fck
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 275



View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:05:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 06:30:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?

I made a fortune selling stairlifts  :stairlift: :stairlift: and now I'm semi retired 


so you are me old mate Capio then ????
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 275



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:13:40 PM »
need a wicket here
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 