September 16, 2020, 06:39:24 PM
3rd ODI Vs Australia
Topic: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Ben G
3rd ODI Vs Australia
First two balls - two wickets
Tory Cunt
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Our top order are really showing weaknesses - the Aussies are ruthless at exposing this
Ben G
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Some counter attack this though
Tory Cunt
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Yes indeed these 2 are getting a good partnership going 59-2
Ben G
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Did anyone see the distance for of that Sam Billings six?
Past the car park and into training ground.
Tory Cunt
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Does no fucker work on here?
Ben G
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Im on sabbatical.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
What the fuck is this thread about?
Ben G
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
You being a gay cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 05:35:22 PM
You being a gay cunt
That's a relief
Ben G
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Tiara
RedSteel
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Doing well here
Bobupanddown
Re: 3rd ODI Vs Australia
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 03:28:46 PM
Does no fucker work on here?
I made a fortune selling stairlifts
and now I'm semi retired
