September 16, 2020, 04:59:45 PM
Author Topic: 3rd ODI Vs Australia  (Read 77 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 01:17:06 PM »
First two balls - two wickets
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:20 PM »
Our top order are really showing weaknesses - the Aussies are ruthless at exposing this
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:39:18 PM »
Some counter attack this though
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:43:42 PM »
Yes indeed these 2 are getting a good partnership going 59-2
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:27:28 PM »
Did anyone see the distance for of that Sam Billings six?

Past the car park and into training ground.
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:28:46 PM »
Does no fucker work on here?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:29:35 PM »
Im on sabbatical.
Tory Cunt
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:45:16 PM »
What the fuck is this thread about?
