It has MOT and Insurance for 10 months u can drive it anywhere and don't have to pay the UK taxes.......This car is a money saver it not a new car but it will save you a lot of UK mothy insurance and rode taxe free



So this car is going to get driven around with no insurance, no road tax. Maybe even some English moron will buy it beliving from the listing that he is insured



We must be losing millions in taxes on things like this.



https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Peugeot-307-TDI-1-6-mot-and-insured-for-1-year/383719600731?hash=item595778725b:g:0bkAAOSwTVtfX2bJ



