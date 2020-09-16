Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 16, 2020
Author Topic: East Europeans Taking the P!ss  (Read 41 times)
Bernie
« on: Today at 01:01:57 PM »
Look at this ebay listing.

It has MOT and Insurance for 10 months u can drive it anywhere and don't have to pay the UK taxes.......This car is a money saver it not a new car but it will save you a lot of UK mothy insurance and rode taxe free

So this car is going to get driven around with no insurance, no road tax. Maybe even some English moron will buy it beliving from the listing that he is insured  souey

We must be losing millions in taxes on things like this.

https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/Peugeot-307-TDI-1-6-mot-and-insured-for-1-year/383719600731?hash=item595778725b:g:0bkAAOSwTVtfX2bJ
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:19:12 PM »
Reported it.
Tory Cunt
