Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 895





Posts: 5 895 People who have young kids and dogs « on: Yesterday at 11:50:36 AM »



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Oldfield

Online



Posts: 970







Posts: 970 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:14:44 PM » That dog looks like an akita and the parents owning look like they havent a clue what they bought



Most dogs are fine with kids Logged

Minge

Offline



Posts: 9 616



Superstar





Posts: 9 616Superstar Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:19:16 PM » I remember locking my kids And the dogs in the shed while we went away for a week ,

They were all fine , and they loved the I love Benidorm t-shirts Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 233





Posts: 2 233 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:19:31 PM » We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals..... Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 4 097





Posts: 4 097 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:31:22 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:50:36 AM



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html

Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.



Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?



Give your head a fucking shake lad.

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?Give your head a fucking shake lad. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 233





Posts: 2 233 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:35:18 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 12:31:22 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:50:36 AM



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html

Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.



Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?



Give your head a fucking shake lad.



I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?Give your head a fucking shake lad. Well put Logged

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 263





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 263Once in every lifetime Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:01:41 PM » I've had dogs all my life, and not one of them have ever shown any form of aggression towards a child, adult or other dog.



Dixieland has had English Bull's all his life and not one has shown aggression either.



Unfortunately some dogs are dragged up, some dogs behaviour changes because of attacks from other dogs.





More kids are killed by humans than dogs. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

maggiethatcherrulesok

Online



Posts: 449





WLM





Posts: 449WLM Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:35:41 PM » I dont like dogs in the slightest. In fact Id go as far to say as I hate them. I dont understand how families or individuals need a dog to make them complete. Although I understand there are circumstance where it might be needed.



But then others might say. Why do you need 3 kids to make your world complete. Its horses for courses. Some people like dogs some people dont.



When alls said and done the vast majority of dogs are harmless and generally when things go wrong its down to the owners.



Your view Bernie, (to a dog person) is like saying why would you have kids when they might turn out to be cunts and kill all your family. I appreciate this is extremely unlikely. But so is the likelihood of a dog turning on his family. Logged WLM

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 710





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 710Pull your socks up Tel. Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:38:45 PM » Bernie is right to an extent; it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.

That said, in almost every case where a "family pet" has mauled a child, the family are fucking scratters and the dog is a bull-type cross.

Most intelligent people who own dogs train them to be socialised and good-tempered and STILL would not leave them alone with a small child.

This is because small children are stupid fuckers and will likely poke a sticky finger into a dogs eye, arsehole, mouth etc. and even a well-trained dog will get sick of that quickly and give a few warning signs to say "Fucking pack it in you little cunt!" Small children don't read the signs.



Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 15 107







Posts: 15 107 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 01:57:19 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 01:38:45 PM Bernie is right to an extent; it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.

That said, in almost every case where a "family pet" has mauled a child, the family are fucking scratters and the dog is a bull-type cross.

Most intelligent people who own dogs train them to be socialised and good-tempered and STILL would not leave them alone with a small child









I am on my fourth German shepherd spanning 35 years. I also have four kids all of whom survived. Bernie is right in some ways, aye, until one day.... My experience tells me that Id never dream of leaving a small child with a dog, especially certain breeds, irrespective of their owners. That picture is of the chow when it was a pup; they grow to be hugely powerful and are known for poor behavioural traits. I would guess a trophy dog n this case. Id not leave a poodle with a small child, never mind one of those buggers



Owners 100% I am on my fourth German shepherd spanning 35 years. I also have four kids all of whom survived. Bernie is right in some ways, aye, until one day.... My experience tells me that Id never dream of leaving a small child with a dog, especially certain breeds, irrespective of their owners. That picture is of the chow when it was a pup; they grow to be hugely powerful and are known for poor behavioural traits. I would guess a trophy dog n this case. Id not leave a poodle with a small child, never mind one of those buggersOwners 100% Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 895





Posts: 5 895 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 02:03:26 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 01:35:41 PM



Your view Bernie, (to a dog person) is like saying why would you have kids when they might turn out to be cunts and kill all your family. I appreciate this is extremely unlikely. But so is the likelihood of a dog turning on his family.



I disagree. 2 mins on google shows that dogs killing or maiming kids is quite common. Bringing a dog into a home where there are kids is exposing them to risk. It might be a small risk, but it's still a risk - and a needless one. I disagree. 2 mins on google shows that dogs killing or maiming kids is quite common. Bringing a dog into a home where there are kids is exposing them to risk. It might be a small risk, but it's still a risk - and a needless one. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 233





Posts: 2 233 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 02:15:53 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 02:09:47 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 12:19:31 PM We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....



How big is the tibetan mastiff? They look fucking ferocious on google images

How big is the tibetan mastiff? They look fucking ferocious on google images

He is massive tbh. A lot of the pictures show them in full running mode always got their mouths wide open. We have more "bother" with the Chihuahuas never stop yapping. The cross breed is a big fella and he used to be used in homes and some schools as a calming tool.... He is massive tbh. A lot of the pictures show them in full running mode always got their mouths wide open. We have more "bother" with the Chihuahuas never stop yapping. The cross breed is a big fella and he used to be used in homes and some schools as a calming tool.... Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Online



Posts: 7 710





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 710Pull your socks up Tel. Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:59:27 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 02:40:06 PM

I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.







Is your lack of offspring due to:



- your piss poor watery spunk

- your erectile "issues"

- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler

- otter

- all of the above



I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.Is your lack of offspring due to:- your piss poor watery spunk- your erectile "issues"- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler- otter- all of the above

On the contrary chubs, I am cursed with good looks and enormous virility.

I have a full head of luxurious hair and the body of a honed athlete. Like Matty except male.



Our choice to not have a family is purely down to the fact that neither of us like kids; little podgy bald things when they're born, and well into middle age if they're anything like you, then needy, greedy annoying fuckers as they get older. Give me dogs and motorbikes every time.





You never quite got over failing the entrance exam at St Tigg's did you?





(realiSe - this is an English forum)

On the contrary chubs, I am cursed with good looks and enormous virility.I have a full head of luxurious hair and the body of a honed athlete. Like Matty except male.Our choice to not have a family is purely down to the fact that neither of us like kids; little podgy bald things when they're born, and well into middle age if they're anything like you, then needy, greedy annoying fuckers as they get older. Give me dogs and motorbikes every time.You never quite got over failing the entrance exam at St Tigg's did you?(realiSe - this is an English forum) Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Clive Road

Offline



Posts: 275



Easy now





Posts: 275Easy now Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:50:36 AM



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html

Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.



I absolutely loved my dog when he was here 🐕



But i wouldnt trust any dogs around my kids, Im sure they would be absolutely fine but that very small risk that something would happen is avoidable and I wouldnt have them while they are young ( will get another soon though). I absolutely loved my dog when he was here 🐕But i wouldnt trust any dogs around my kids, Im sure they would be absolutely fine but that very small risk that something would happen is avoidable and I wouldnt have them while they are young ( will get another soon though). Logged Up yours

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 895





Posts: 5 895 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #40 on: Today at 08:28:11 AM » Quote from: Clive Road on Yesterday at 10:18:44 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 11:50:36 AM



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html

Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.



I absolutely loved my dog when he was here 🐕



But i wouldnt trust any dogs around my kids, Im sure they would be absolutely fine but that very small risk that something would happen is avoidable and I wouldnt have them while they are young ( will get another soon though).





I absolutely loved my dog when he was here 🐕But i wouldnt trust any dogs around my kids, Im sure they would be absolutely fine but that very small risk that something would happen is avoidable and I wouldnt have them while they are young ( will get another soon though).

A bit of common sense at last. A bit of common sense at last. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.