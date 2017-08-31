Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: People who have young kids and dogs  (Read 345 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« on: Today at 11:50:36 AM »
Why? 

May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.

How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"  souey

Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.  :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Minge
Posts: 9 613

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:00:12 PM »
Youve obviously never owned a dog .
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:13:27 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 12:00:12 PM
Youve obviously never owned a dog .



Great retort  :like: its the owners not the hound that are responsible....
Oldfield
Posts: 961



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:44 PM »
That dog looks like an akita and the parents owning look like they havent a clue what they bought

Most dogs are fine with kids
Minge
Posts: 9 613

Superstar


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:19:16 PM »
I remember locking my kids And the dogs in the shed while we went away for a week ,
They were all fine , and they loved the I love Benidorm t-shirts
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:19:31 PM »
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:20:52 PM »
Plus i prefer animals to people any day of the week...... :like:
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:28:21 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....


Until one day.....................................


That is EXACTLY the kind of attitude i'm talking about.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 088


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:22 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:50:36 AM
Why?  

May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.

How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"  souey

Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.  :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.

Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?

Give your head a fucking shake lad.
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:34:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:28:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....


Until one day.....................................


That is EXACTLY the kind of attitude i'm talking about.

You really are an obnoxious "human" Bernie.I am beginning to understand why Lids dont like you....
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:35:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:31:22 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 11:50:36 AM
Why?  

May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.

How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"  souey

Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.  :wanker:


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.

Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?

Give your head a fucking shake lad.

Well put  :like:
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:58:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:34:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:28:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....


Until one day.....................................


That is EXACTLY the kind of attitude i'm talking about.

You really are an obnoxious "human" Bernie.I am beginning to understand why Lids dont like you....

So your dog is fine.........it's just peoples that rip kids faces off.

As i said, that is the response you get from every owner whose dog maims a child.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 255


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:01:41 PM »
I've had dogs all my life, and not one of them have ever shown any form of aggression towards a child, adult or other dog.

Dixieland has had English Bull's all his life and not one has shown aggression either.

Unfortunately some dogs are dragged up, some dogs behaviour changes because of attacks from other dogs.


More kids are killed by humans than dogs.
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:22:39 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:58:22 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:34:29 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:28:21 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....


Until one day.....................................


That is EXACTLY the kind of attitude i'm talking about.

You really are an obnoxious "human" Bernie.I am beginning to understand why Lids dont like you....

So your dog is fine.........it's just peoples that rip kids faces off.

As i said, that is the response you get from every owner whose dog maims a child.
What a stupid comment....Its called being a responsible owner.....
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 446


WLM


« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:35:41 PM »
I dont like dogs in the slightest.   In fact Id go as far to say as I hate them.  I dont understand how families or individuals  need a dog to make them complete.    Although I understand there are circumstance where it might be needed.

But then others might say.  Why do you need 3 kids to make your world complete.    Its horses for courses.  Some people like dogs some people dont.

When alls said and done the vast majority of dogs are harmless and generally when things go wrong its down to the owners.

Your view Bernie, (to a dog person)  is like saying why would you have kids when they might turn out to be cunts and kill all your family.   I appreciate this is extremely unlikely.  But so is the likelihood  of a dog turning on his family.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 705


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:38:45 PM »
Bernie is right to an extent; it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.
That said, in almost every case where a "family pet" has mauled a child, the family are fucking scratters and the dog is a bull-type cross.
Most intelligent people who own dogs train them to be socialised and good-tempered and STILL would not leave them alone with a small child.
This is because small children are stupid fuckers and will likely poke a sticky finger into a dogs eye, arsehole, mouth etc. and even a well-trained dog will get sick of that quickly and give a few warning signs to say "Fucking pack it in you little cunt!" Small children don't read the signs.

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 446


WLM


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:45:14 PM »
So basically the vast majority of cases its the owners fault, Terry?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 097



« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:57:19 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM
Bernie is right to an extent; it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.
That said, in almost every case where a "family pet" has mauled a child, the family are fucking scratters and the dog is a bull-type cross.
Most intelligent people who own dogs train them to be socialised and good-tempered and STILL would not leave them alone with a small child


 :like:

I am on my fourth German shepherd spanning 35 years. I also have four kids all of whom survived. Bernie is right in some ways, aye, until one day.... My experience tells me that Id never dream of leaving a small child with a dog, especially certain breeds, irrespective of their owners. That picture is of the chow when it was a pup; they grow to be hugely powerful and are known for poor behavioural traits. I would guess a trophy dog n this case. Id not leave a poodle with a small child, never mind one of those buggers

Owners 100%
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 302



« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:01:55 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:03:26 PM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 01:35:41 PM


Your view Bernie, (to a dog person)  is like saying why would you have kids when they might turn out to be cunts and kill all your family.   I appreciate this is extremely unlikely.  But so is the likelihood  of a dog turning on his family.

I disagree. 2 mins on google shows that dogs killing or maiming kids is quite common. Bringing a dog into a home where there are kids is exposing them to risk. It might be a small risk, but it's still a risk  - and a needless one.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 705


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:05:57 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:01:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.


No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 302



« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:07:49 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:05:57 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:01:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.


No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.

To think, the family's place at St Tiggywinkles went begging.  The absolute horror.

 rava
Don pepe
Posts: 779


« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:09:47 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....

How big is the tibetan mastiff? They look fucking ferocious on google images
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:15:53 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:09:47 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....

How big is the tibetan mastiff? They look fucking ferocious on google images

He is massive tbh. A lot of the pictures show them in full running mode always got their mouths wide open. We have more "bother" with the Chihuahuas never stop yapping. The cross breed is a big fella and he used to be used in homes and some schools as a calming tool....
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 088


« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:16:09 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM
Bernie is right to an extent


No, he isn't.

Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM
it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.


It's foolhardy to leave a small child alone, period. End of conversation.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 705


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:30:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:07:49 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:05:57 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:01:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.


No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.

To think, the family's place at St Tiggywinkles went begging.  The absolute horror.

 rava

I suspect your family's place a Gay Fat Cunts will be in demand.
You bald homo bloater.
 mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 302



« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:40:06 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:30:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:07:49 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:05:57 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:01:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.


No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.

To think, the family's place at St Tiggywinkles went begging.  The absolute horror.

 rava

I suspect your family's place a Gay Fat Cunts will be in demand.
You bald homo bloater.
 mcl

I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.

 mick

Is your lack of offspring due to:

- your piss poor watery spunk
- your erectile "issues"
- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler
- otter
- all of the above






 mcl



St Tigs! St Tigs! Ra ra ra!
 :pope2:
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:41:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:40:06 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:30:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:07:49 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:05:57 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:01:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.


No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.

To think, the family's place at St Tiggywinkles went begging.  The absolute horror.

 rava

I suspect your family's place a Gay Fat Cunts will be in demand.
You bald homo bloater.
 mcl

I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.

 mick

Is your lack of offspring due to:

- your piss poor watery spunk
- your erectile "issues"
- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler
- otter
- all of the above






 mcl



St Tigs! St Tigs! Ra ra ra!
 :pope2:

 :alf: :alf: :alf:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 038


« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:45:17 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:40:06 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:30:06 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:07:49 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:05:57 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:01:55 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM

Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.


Youve obviously never owned a kid.


No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.

To think, the family's place at St Tiggywinkles went begging.  The absolute horror.

 rava

I suspect your family's place a Gay Fat Cunts will be in demand.
You bald homo bloater.
 mcl

I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.

 mick

Is your lack of offspring due to:

- your piss poor watery spunk
- your erectile "issues"
- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler
- otter
- all of the above






 mcl



St Tigs! St Tigs! Ra ra ra!
 :pope2:




PS - he is NOT fat!! 
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 302



« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:48:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 02:45:17 PM

PS - he is NOT fat!! 

Thank you.

He just doesn't realize how hurtful he is being throwing around those kinds of insults.
Minge
Posts: 9 613

Superstar


« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:53:36 PM »
More kids are killed by cars, perhaps they should be made illegal to own
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #31 on: Today at 02:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 02:53:36 PM
More kids are killed by cars, perhaps they should be made illegal to own

Cars serve a purpose. These dogs don't, other than the make the owner look "hard" as they walk through their council estate.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 705


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #32 on: Today at 02:59:27 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 02:40:06 PM

I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.

 mick

Is your lack of offspring due to:

- your piss poor watery spunk
- your erectile "issues"
- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler
- otter
- all of the above


On the contrary chubs, I am cursed with good looks and enormous virility.
I have a full head of luxurious hair and the body of a honed athlete. Like Matty except male.

Our choice to not have a family is purely down to the fact that neither of us like kids; little podgy bald things when they're born, and well into middle age if they're anything like you, then needy, greedy annoying fuckers as they get older. Give me dogs and motorbikes every time.


You never quite got over failing the entrance exam at St Tigg's did you?


(realiSe - this is an English forum)
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 302



« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:44:34 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 02:59:27 PM

On the contrary chubs, I am cursed with good looks and enormous virility.
I have a full head of luxurious hair and the body of a honed athlete. Like Matty except male.
Minge
Posts: 9 613

Superstar


« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:45:49 PM »
With you tractor boy, I'd sell my 2 at the drop of a hat
