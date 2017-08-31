Bernie

Posts: 5 885 People who have young kids and dogs « on: Today at 11:50:36 AM »



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 961 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:44 PM » That dog looks like an akita and the parents owning look like they havent a clue what they bought



Most dogs are fine with kids Logged

Posts: 9 613Superstar Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:19:16 PM » I remember locking my kids And the dogs in the shed while we went away for a week ,

They were all fine , and they loved the I love Benidorm t-shirts Logged

Posts: 2 219 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:19:31 PM » We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals..... Logged

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.



Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?



Give your head a fucking shake lad.

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?Give your head a fucking shake lad. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China





Posts: 12 255Once in every lifetime Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #12 on: Today at 01:01:41 PM » I've had dogs all my life, and not one of them have ever shown any form of aggression towards a child, adult or other dog.



Dixieland has had English Bull's all his life and not one has shown aggression either.



Unfortunately some dogs are dragged up, some dogs behaviour changes because of attacks from other dogs.





More kids are killed by humans than dogs. Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

Posts: 446WLM Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #14 on: Today at 01:35:41 PM » I dont like dogs in the slightest. In fact Id go as far to say as I hate them. I dont understand how families or individuals need a dog to make them complete. Although I understand there are circumstance where it might be needed.



But then others might say. Why do you need 3 kids to make your world complete. Its horses for courses. Some people like dogs some people dont.



When alls said and done the vast majority of dogs are harmless and generally when things go wrong its down to the owners.



Your view Bernie, (to a dog person) is like saying why would you have kids when they might turn out to be cunts and kill all your family. I appreciate this is extremely unlikely. But so is the likelihood of a dog turning on his family. Logged WLM

Posts: 7 705Pull your socks up Tel. Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #15 on: Today at 01:38:45 PM » Bernie is right to an extent; it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.

That said, in almost every case where a "family pet" has mauled a child, the family are fucking scratters and the dog is a bull-type cross.

Most intelligent people who own dogs train them to be socialised and good-tempered and STILL would not leave them alone with a small child.

This is because small children are stupid fuckers and will likely poke a sticky finger into a dogs eye, arsehole, mouth etc. and even a well-trained dog will get sick of that quickly and give a few warning signs to say "Fucking pack it in you little cunt!" Small children don't read the signs.



Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Posts: 15 097 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:57:19 PM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 01:38:45 PM Bernie is right to an extent; it is foolhardy to leave a small child alone with a dog, any dog.

That said, in almost every case where a "family pet" has mauled a child, the family are fucking scratters and the dog is a bull-type cross.

Most intelligent people who own dogs train them to be socialised and good-tempered and STILL would not leave them alone with a small child









I am on my fourth German shepherd spanning 35 years. I also have four kids all of whom survived. Bernie is right in some ways, aye, until one day.... My experience tells me that Id never dream of leaving a small child with a dog, especially certain breeds, irrespective of their owners. That picture is of the chow when it was a pup; they grow to be hugely powerful and are known for poor behavioural traits. I would guess a trophy dog n this case. Id not leave a poodle with a small child, never mind one of those buggers



Owners 100% I am on my fourth German shepherd spanning 35 years. I also have four kids all of whom survived. Bernie is right in some ways, aye, until one day.... My experience tells me that Id never dream of leaving a small child with a dog, especially certain breeds, irrespective of their owners. That picture is of the chow when it was a pup; they grow to be hugely powerful and are known for poor behavioural traits. I would guess a trophy dog n this case. Id not leave a poodle with a small child, never mind one of those buggersOwners 100% Logged

Posts: 5 885 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #19 on: Today at 02:03:26 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Today at 01:35:41 PM



Your view Bernie, (to a dog person) is like saying why would you have kids when they might turn out to be cunts and kill all your family. I appreciate this is extremely unlikely. But so is the likelihood of a dog turning on his family.



I disagree. 2 mins on google shows that dogs killing or maiming kids is quite common. Bringing a dog into a home where there are kids is exposing them to risk. It might be a small risk, but it's still a risk - and a needless one. I disagree. 2 mins on google shows that dogs killing or maiming kids is quite common. Bringing a dog into a home where there are kids is exposing them to risk. It might be a small risk, but it's still a risk - and a needless one. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Posts: 2 219 Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #23 on: Today at 02:15:53 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 02:09:47 PM Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 12:19:31 PM We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....



How big is the tibetan mastiff? They look fucking ferocious on google images

How big is the tibetan mastiff? They look fucking ferocious on google images

He is massive tbh. A lot of the pictures show them in full running mode always got their mouths wide open. We have more "bother" with the Chihuahuas never stop yapping. The cross breed is a big fella and he used to be used in homes and some schools as a calming tool.... He is massive tbh. A lot of the pictures show them in full running mode always got their mouths wide open. We have more "bother" with the Chihuahuas never stop yapping. The cross breed is a big fella and he used to be used in homes and some schools as a calming tool.... Logged