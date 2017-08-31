|
nekder365
|
I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.
Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?
Give your head a fucking shake lad.
Well put
Bernie
We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....
Until one day.....................................
That is EXACTLY the kind of attitude i'm talking about.
You really are an obnoxious "human" Bernie.I am beginning to understand why Lids dont like you....
So your dog is fine.........it's just peoples that rip kids faces off.
As i said, that is the response you get from every owner whose dog maims a child.
nekder365
|
What a stupid comment....Its called being a responsible owner.....
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Personally I'd rather have a dog than a kid. Actually, I'd rather have Polio than a kid. I can't fucking stand them but I don't want them eaten by scratter's dogs.
Youve obviously never owned a kid.
No, it's one of my better decisions. There's hardly a shortage of them.
To think, the family's place at St Tiggywinkles went begging. The absolute horror.
I suspect your family's place a Gay Fat Cunts will be in demand.
You bald homo bloater.
CLEM FANDANGO
|
I didn't realize this was such a touchy subject for you TOZZA.
Is your lack of offspring due to:
- your piss poor watery spunk
- your erectile "issues"
- no lass letting you up her due to you being a repellent own-face-punching turnip wangler
- otter
- all of the above
St Tigs! St Tigs! Ra ra ra!
nekder365
|
El Capitan
|
PS - he is NOT fat!!
TerryCochranesSocks
|
On the contrary chubs, I am cursed with good looks and enormous virility.
I have a full head of luxurious hair and the body of a honed athlete. Like Matty except male.
Our choice to not have a family is purely down to the fact that neither of us like kids; little podgy bald things when they're born, and well into middle age if they're anything like you, then needy, greedy annoying fuckers as they get older. Give me dogs and motorbikes every time.
You never quite got over failing the entrance exam at St Tigg's did you?
(realiSe - this is an English forum)
