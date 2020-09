Bernie

People who have young kids and dogs « on: Today at 11:50:36 AM »



May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.



How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"



Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8738821/Newborn-baby-boy-pictured-mothers-arms-just-days-mauled-death.html Why?May as well give the kids a sharp knife to play with - that's clearly how much these people give a shit about their kids. Dogs are not humans, or "part of the family". They are animals who will do what animals do.How many times do you hear people saying "Oh my dog isn't like that, he's soft as shite"Yeah, till he puts his teeth around a childs throat one day.

Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:14:44 PM » That dog looks like an akita and the parents owning look like they havent a clue what they bought



Most dogs are fine with kids

Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:19:16 PM » I remember locking my kids And the dogs in the shed while we went away for a week ,

They were all fine , and they loved the I love Benidorm t-shirts

Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:19:31 PM » We look after a Tibetan Mastiff and a Mastiff/Dog De Bordeaux cross. Because they are trained properly and looked after they are fantastic around people of all ages and other animals.....

I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.



Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?



Give your head a fucking shake lad.

Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:31:22 PM » I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?Give your head a fucking shake lad.





I've read some shit on here Bernie but that takes the fucking biscuit.



Millions of families live safely and comfortably with dogs and young children but a single case of some lazy gutter scum who weren't fit to own a dog let alone be parents means they shouldn't?



Give your head a fucking shake lad.



Re: People who have young kids and dogs « Reply #10 on: Today at 12:35:18 PM » Well put