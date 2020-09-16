RiversideRifle

Chuba akpom « on: September 16, 2020, 08:53:37 AM »

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #2 on: September 16, 2020, 09:35:02 AM »



Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3











Left back next maybe?









Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3Left back next maybe?

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #3 on: September 16, 2020, 11:32:40 AM » Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.

This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #4 on: September 16, 2020, 12:16:40 PM » The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.



He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think



Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #5 on: September 16, 2020, 03:32:35 PM » Is this nailed on then?

Buying or borrowing?

I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #6 on: September 16, 2020, 05:09:40 PM » I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.



I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #7 on: September 16, 2020, 05:19:54 PM » I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #8 on: September 17, 2020, 07:52:47 AM » We will do absolutely nothing playing wing backs with Spence and Johnson/Coulson in them positions.

We will get consistently ripped up.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #9 on: September 17, 2020, 10:35:52 PM » Id rather they played wing back than full back. Johnson is atrocious in a back 4 and Spence just goes missing.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM » WHERE THE FUCK IS HE I THOUGHT HE SIGNED A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO

PROBABLY WAITING FOR A BETTER OFFER AS USUAL

Logged

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM » Been reported a fee hasnt been agreed!!!!! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:01 PM by Holgateoldskool »

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:49:08 PM » Were the club you sign for at 1.56am just before the lights come on

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:12:45 AM »









Confirmed.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:36:52 AM »

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:16:03 AM » The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #22 on: Today at 12:17:05 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:16:03 AM The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.



Do fuck off Bill ya miserable fucking Jonah/troll



Do fuck off Bill ya miserable fucking Jonah/troll

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #25 on: Today at 06:45:35 PM » His scoring record is in line with the rest of our strikers.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #26 on: Today at 06:49:12 PM »



He was sat two rows behind me today, wrapped in a blanket!!!It was fucking freezing by the end to be fair.



