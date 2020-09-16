Welcome,
September 19, 2020, 06:55:23 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Chuba akpom
Author
Topic: Chuba akpom
RiversideRifle
Chuba akpom
«
on:
September 16, 2020, 08:53:37 AM
El Capitan
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #1 on:
September 16, 2020, 09:30:05 AM
3m
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #2 on:
September 16, 2020, 09:35:02 AM
Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?
Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3
Left back next maybe?
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #3 on:
September 16, 2020, 11:32:40 AM
Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.
This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.
Oldfield
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #4 on:
September 16, 2020, 12:16:40 PM
The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.
He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think
Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #5 on:
September 16, 2020, 03:32:35 PM
Is this nailed on then?
Buying or borrowing?
OzzyPorter
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #6 on:
September 16, 2020, 05:09:40 PM
I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.
I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion.
Bill Buxton
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #7 on:
September 16, 2020, 05:19:54 PM
I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #8 on:
September 17, 2020, 07:52:47 AM
We will do absolutely nothing playing wing backs with Spence and Johnson/Coulson in them positions.
We will get consistently ripped up.
Pile
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #9 on:
September 17, 2020, 10:35:52 PM
Id rather they played wing back than full back. Johnson is atrocious in a back 4 and Spence just goes missing.
monkeyman
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM
WHERE THE FUCK IS HE I THOUGHT HE SIGNED A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO
PROBABLY WAITING FOR A BETTER OFFER AS USUAL
Holgateoldskool
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM
Been reported a fee hasnt been agreed!!!!!
El Capitan
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 05:49:08 PM
Were the club you sign for at 1.56am just before the lights come on
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
Today at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.
RedSteel
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
Today at 10:22:18 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.
Sound, I can finally whip it out for a play
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
Today at 10:36:52 AM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
Today at 10:36:58 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.
Confirmed that we are interested not that he's signed
RiversideRifle
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
Today at 10:42:09 AM
ITfuckingK
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
Today at 11:13:01 AM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 10:36:58 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.
Confirmed that we are interested not that he's signed
Club confirmed.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
Today at 11:13:48 AM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-sign-striker-chuba-akpom
Bill Buxton
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
Today at 11:16:03 AM
The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.
RedSteel
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
Today at 11:32:02 AM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 11:16:03 AM
The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.
And we're gonna get fuckin mullered today to top it off
Ural Quntz
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
Today at 12:17:05 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 11:16:03 AM
The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.
Do fuck off Bill ya miserable fucking Jonah/troll
Bill Buxton
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
Today at 12:39:38 PM
Enjoy watching another hapless performance.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
Today at 01:00:03 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 11:13:48 AM
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-sign-striker-chuba-akpom
Interesting signing this one. Could be good.
LeeTublin
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
Today at 06:45:35 PM
His scoring record is in line with the rest of our strikers.
Bud Wiser
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
Today at 06:49:12 PM
He was sat two rows behind me today, wrapped in a blanket!!!
It was fucking freezing by the end to be fair.
RedSteel
Re: Chuba akpom
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
Today at 06:49:34 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 06:45:35 PM
His scoring record is in line with the rest of our strikers.
We are only going to sign players with potential to kick on, we don't have the dosh to sign any fucker who bags 20 a season at a reasonable level. CAPICHE!!!
Loading...