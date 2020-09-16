RiversideRifle

Offline



Posts: 827





Posts: 827 Chuba akpom « on: September 16, 2020, 08:53:37 AM » Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 908





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 908Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #2 on: September 16, 2020, 09:35:02 AM »



Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3











Left back next maybe?









Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3Left back next maybe? Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 908





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 908Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #3 on: September 16, 2020, 11:32:40 AM » Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.

This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Oldfield

Offline



Posts: 968







Posts: 968 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #4 on: September 16, 2020, 12:16:40 PM » The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.



He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think



Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 719





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 719Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #5 on: September 16, 2020, 03:32:35 PM » Is this nailed on then?

Buying or borrowing?

Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

OzzyPorter

Offline



Posts: 454





Posts: 454 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #6 on: September 16, 2020, 05:09:40 PM » I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.



I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion. Logged

Bill Buxton

Online



Posts: 4 577





Posts: 4 577 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #7 on: September 16, 2020, 05:19:54 PM » I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 908





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 908Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #8 on: September 17, 2020, 07:52:47 AM » We will do absolutely nothing playing wing backs with Spence and Johnson/Coulson in them positions.

We will get consistently ripped up. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 838







Posts: 40 838 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #9 on: September 17, 2020, 10:35:52 PM » Id rather they played wing back than full back. Johnson is atrocious in a back 4 and Spence just goes missing. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 049





Posts: 11 049 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM » WHERE THE FUCK IS HE I THOUGHT HE SIGNED A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO

PROBABLY WAITING FOR A BETTER OFFER AS USUAL

Logged

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 363





Posts: 1 363 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM » Been reported a fee hasnt been agreed!!!!! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:01 PM by Holgateoldskool » Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 062





Posts: 43 062 Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:49:08 PM » Were the club you sign for at 1.56am just before the lights come on Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 908





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 908Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:12:45 AM »









Confirmed. Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

Johnny Thunder

Online



Posts: 12 908





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 908Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #15 on: Today at 10:36:52 AM » Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.