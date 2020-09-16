Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 19, 2020, 11:45:35 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Chuba akpom  (Read 875 times)
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 827


View Profile
« on: September 16, 2020, 08:53:37 AM »
 oleary
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 062


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: September 16, 2020, 09:30:05 AM »
3m 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: September 16, 2020, 09:35:02 AM »
Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?

Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3


 


Left back next maybe?




 
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: September 16, 2020, 11:32:40 AM »
Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.
This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 968



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: September 16, 2020, 12:16:40 PM »
The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.

He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think

Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 719


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: September 16, 2020, 03:32:35 PM »
Is this nailed on then?
Buying or borrowing?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
OzzyPorter
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 454


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: September 16, 2020, 05:09:40 PM »
I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.

I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 577


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: September 16, 2020, 05:19:54 PM »
I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: September 17, 2020, 07:52:47 AM »
We will do absolutely nothing playing wing backs with Spence and Johnson/Coulson in them positions.
We will get consistently ripped up.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 838



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: September 17, 2020, 10:35:52 PM »
Id rather they played wing back than full back. Johnson is atrocious in a back 4 and Spence just goes missing.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 049


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 05:16:15 PM »
WHERE THE FUCK IS HE I THOUGHT HE SIGNED A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO
PROBABLY WAITING FOR A BETTER OFFER AS USUAL
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 363


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM »
Been reported a fee hasnt been agreed!!!!!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:51:01 PM by Holgateoldskool » Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 062


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:49:08 PM »
Were the club you sign for at 1.56am just before the lights come on  lost
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:12:45 AM »
Confirmed.




 :like:
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 884

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:22:18 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.




 :like:

Sound, I can finally whip it out for a play  :like: 
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:36:52 AM »
 mcl
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 495


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:36:58 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.




 :like:

Confirmed that we are interested not that he's signed

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 827


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:42:09 AM »
ITfuckingK :ponce:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:13:01 AM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 10:36:58 AM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 10:12:45 AM
Confirmed.




 :like:

Confirmed that we are interested not that he's signed

 klins


Club confirmed.
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 908


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:13:48 AM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-sign-striker-chuba-akpom
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 577


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:16:03 AM »
The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 884

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:32:02 AM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:16:03 AM
The second signing that cant go straight into the team on match day. Someone should explain to the fecruiting wallah that its better to get em signed up earlier.

And we're gonna get fuckin mullered today to top it off 
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 