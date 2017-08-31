Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Chuba akpom  (Read 465 times)
RiversideRifle
Posts: 803


« on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 AM »
 oleary
El Capitan
Posts: 43 044


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:05 AM »
3m 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 838


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 AM »
Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?

Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3


 


Left back next maybe?




 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 838


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 AM »
Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.
This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Oldfield
Posts: 965



« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:16:40 PM »
The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.

He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think

Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 706


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:32:35 PM »
Is this nailed on then?
Buying or borrowing?
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
OzzyPorter
Posts: 454


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:09:40 PM »
I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.

I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 567


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:19:54 PM »
I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 838


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:52:47 AM »
We will do absolutely nothing playing wing backs with Spence and Johnson/Coulson in them positions.
We will get consistently ripped up.
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
