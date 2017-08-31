Welcome,
Chuba akpom
Author
Topic: Chuba akpom (Read 465 times)
RiversideRifle
Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 08:53:37 AM »
El Capitan
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 09:30:05 AM »
3m
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 09:35:02 AM »
Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?
Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3
Left back next maybe?
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 11:32:40 AM »
Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.
This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.
Oldfield
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 12:16:40 PM »
The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.
He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think
Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 03:32:35 PM »
Is this nailed on then?
Buying or borrowing?
OzzyPorter
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 05:09:40 PM »
I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.
I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion.
Bill Buxton
Re: Chuba akpom
Yesterday
at 05:19:54 PM »
I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain.
Johnny Thunder
Re: Chuba akpom
Today
at 07:52:47 AM »
We will do absolutely nothing playing wing backs with Spence and Johnson/Coulson in them positions.
We will get consistently ripped up.
