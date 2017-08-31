RiversideRifle

Chuba akpom « on: Yesterday at 08:53:37 AM »

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:35:02 AM »



Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3











Left back next maybe?









Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3Left back next maybe?

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:32:40 AM » Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.

This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:16:40 PM » The problem with this lad is that he os a massive confidence player who really needs to be blown up to play well.



He played really well with Chuks Aneke in the arsenal youth team now at Mk dons i think



Arsenal have some very talented youth players that it may be beneficial to get on loan

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:32:35 PM » Is this nailed on then?

Buying or borrowing?

I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:09:40 PM » I don't believe we will play three up front. Warnock wants options in forward positions from the bench. We will primarily play a front two with two other strikers on the bench. The width will be provided by the full backs and we will pin our hopes on our midfield players providing the creativity which is a big ask.



I would like to see one more striker and a creative midfielder come in after Akpom and then I really do think we are primed for promotion.

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:19:54 PM » I agree Ozzy. The key to any success in this league is the combination of physicality plus creativity with pace thrown in. As a team last season we were bullied out of games. We didnt have a player who could dictate play,not to mention poor strikers. So far all these deficiencies remain.