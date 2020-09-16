Johnny Thunder

Re: Chuba akpom « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:32:40 AM » Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.

This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.