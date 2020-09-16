Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 16, 2020
Author Topic: Chuba akpom  (Read 137 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 08:53:37 AM »
 oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:30:05 AM »
3m 
Johnny Thunder
View Profile


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:35:02 AM »
Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?

Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3


 


Left back next maybe?




 
Johnny Thunder
View Profile


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:32:40 AM »
Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.
This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.
