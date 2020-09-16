Welcome,
September 16, 2020, 11:42:52 AM
Chuba akpom
Topic: Chuba akpom (Read 137 times)
Chuba akpom
Re: Chuba akpom
3m
Re: Chuba akpom
Anyone else think this 3-5-2/5-3-2 was a smokescreen?
Could he complete the front three in a 4-3-3
Left back next maybe?
Re: Chuba akpom
Having watched a few videos of this lad now, I can see Warnock playing a front three.
This lad looks strong and fast. Comfortable on the ball and is willing to drop deep or out wide to pick up the ball. We've seen Fletcher do OK out wide in the front three so maybe this the new formation that Warnock likes to play.
