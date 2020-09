Pallys bar stool

Posts: 9 Sickening lack of justice « on: Yesterday at 07:36:54 AM » https://news.sky.com/story/acid-victim-sickened-as-attacker-moves-to-open-prison-less-than-six-years-later-12072895





Imagine the life that guy has had. Should be considered a chemical weapon, 20 years for possession. Life for use.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:11:44 AM »



But thatís the system we live in. A system of mild punishment and rehabilitation.





This is what being a civilised society is about.



No one is beyond rehabilitation.



You can fuck a 3 year old, kill someone, ruin countless lives. Then walk free to do it all again. But hey, we are civilised though.







OzzyPorter

Posts: 454 Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:25:03 AM » You can thank the rise of the left and their increasingly militant views for things like this. They have a lot of blood in their hand in my opinion. They lost the Brexit vote then got crucified in the polls and have acted like petulant kids ever since by trying to cause as many problems as they could. Their behaviour is getting more and more extreme as they strive to "get their own way".

nekder365

Posts: 2 220 Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:16:34 PM » Mr Starmers legacy from the C.P.S.....What would it be like if he was in power?...It would be safer to be locked up than on the streets......

Ural Quntz



Posts: 7 487Pack o cunts Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:37:49 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:53:07 AM He should have hung for that crime, he might not have killed the block but he ended any chance of him ever having a life.

British "justice" is a fucking joke ran by far left activist judges.



British "justice" is a fucking joke ran by far left activist judges.







'been hanged'





'been hanged'

Don pepe

Posts: 781 Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:47:53 PM » Its an absolutely brutal and hateful thong to do to someone, worse than murder in some ways. Life should absolutely mean life for acid attacks and it should be hard time - pure punishment, youre not rehabilitating a whole life sentence.

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 449WLM Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:13:36 PM » You know what pisses me off.



That stupid left wank argument. An eye for an eye Ends up with us the whole world blind.





No it wonít you stupid cunts. The only people who end up without eyes are the cunts who still want to take someoneís eye despite knowing that they will lose theirs. And of course sadly their victims.



Itís not like if we changed the law people are gonna think ďthe law is changed. If I take someone eye out Iím going to lose mine. Letís go out and take some ones eyes outĒ



. If it deters 1 person. Itís an effective deterrent. Because itís one less good person who keeps his eyes. I donít really care about the bad people losing their eyes.





Even if you subscribe to this rubbish that it will end up in a vicious cycle. Surely when they have both took both eyes it stops??



Most stupid saying ever.



Logged WLM

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 15 099 Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 02:00:15 PM » Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:25:03 AM You can thank the rise of the left and their increasingly militant views for things like this. They have a lot of blood in their hand in my opinion. They lost the Brexit vote then got crucified in the polls and have acted like petulant kids ever since by trying to cause as many problems as they could. Their behaviour is getting more and more extreme as they strive to "get their own way".

I have zero fucking clue how that links to this case

Lefty scum



I have zero fucking clue how that links to this case



maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 449WLM Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:07:17 PM » I didnít understand the brexit references and some other stuff he mentioned. but the left certainly have blood on their hands regarding the justice system.

OzzyPorter

Posts: 454 Re: Sickening lack of justice « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 05:15:50 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 02:00:15 PM Quote from: OzzyPorter on Yesterday at 08:25:03 AM You can thank the rise of the left and their increasingly militant views for things like this. They have a lot of blood in their hand in my opinion. They lost the Brexit vote then got crucified in the polls and have acted like petulant kids ever since by trying to cause as many problems as they could. Their behaviour is getting more and more extreme as they strive to "get their own way".



I have zero fucking clue how that links to this case



I'll clarify of course.



The rise of far left ideologies, particularly amongst those in positions of influence, has resulted in a softening of our countries stance on law and order. Dangerous criminals are released early, violent crimes do not receive sufficient sentences and our police force have been transformed into a group of absolute fairies.



