September 16, 2020, 07:48:28 AM
Sickening lack of justice
Topic: Sickening lack of justice (Read 10 times)
Pallys bar stool
Sickening lack of justice
Today
at 07:36:54 AM »
https://news.sky.com/story/acid-victim-sickened-as-attacker-moves-to-open-prison-less-than-six-years-later-12072895
Imagine the life that guy has had. Should be considered a chemical weapon, 20 years for possession. Life for use.
