Author Topic: When teessiders say  (Read 178 times)
Don pepe
« on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 PM »
When teessiders say like at the end if a sentence where it has no logical place, what the actual fuck does it mean?

I was born in Middlesbrough and except for a couple years have lived here all my life and ive no idea what its supposed to communicate

Example

Are you going to the shops now like?

Its really started bothering past few days
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:34:05 PM »
I know what yer mean like.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 PM »
What does the actual fuck mean when its placed in the middle of sentences? Always blown my mind, that one
Don pepe
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM »
I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up

Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?

I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey

I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit
RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:41:08 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM
I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up

Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?

I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey

I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit

Best thing I did getting out 5 days a week don, in Edinburgh they think I'm a Geordie though  lost
Don pepe
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:46:49 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 09:41:08 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM
I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up

Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?

I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey

I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit

Best thing I did getting out 5 days a week don, in Edinburgh they think I'm a Geordie though  lost

Well mebbees just call em wee gee cunts in riposte
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 PM »
I LIVED IN NEWCASTLE FOR 2 YRS WITH MY EX AND THE THICK CUNTS IN MY LOCAL CALLED ME A SCOUSER
I SAID I AM FROM THE BORO AND THE DAFT CUNTS SAID AYE NEAR LIVERPOOL MARROW
THANK FUCK AN OLD GEEZER SAID ITS DOWN THE ROAD YER DAFT CUNTS
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:57 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM
I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up

Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?

I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey

I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit

Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".

I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant. 

 oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:05:57 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM
I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up

Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?

I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey

I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit

Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".

I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant. 

 oleary





But you dont live in SF?  :pd:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:09:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:05:57 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM
I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up

Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?

I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey

I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit

Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".

I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant. 

 oleary





But you dont live in SF?  :pd:

Who said I did.

 :pd:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 PM »
Soft cunts from down South start their sentences with 'So'

Irritating as fuck

 :meltdown:
tunstall
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 11:17:06 PM
Soft cunts from down South start their sentences with 'So'

Irritating as fuck

 :meltdown:

So fuck?

 mcl
Steboro
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:53:45 PM »
Ya'll don't know what the actual fuck is going on in te werld like
towz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:39:33 AM »
The real Boro way to end a sentence is to to add a 'but' at the end of the 'like'

For example, 'I'm fucking paggered me like, do you know what I mean, like, but? '
