Don pepe

Posts: 775 When teessiders say « on: Yesterday at 09:32:50 PM » When teessiders say like at the end if a sentence where it has no logical place, what the actual fuck does it mean?



I was born in Middlesbrough and except for a couple years have lived here all my life and ive no idea what its supposed to communicate



Example



Are you going to the shops now like?



Its really started bothering past few days

CLEM FANDANGO

I know what yer mean like.

El Capitan

What does the actual fuck mean when its placed in the middle of sentences? Always blown my mind, that one

Don pepe

Posts: 775 Re: When teessiders say « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM » I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up



Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?



I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey



I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit Logged

RiversideRifle

Best thing I did getting out 5 days a week don, in Edinburgh they think I'm a Geordie though



Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?



I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey



I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit



Best thing I did getting out 5 days a week don, in Edinburgh they think I'm a Geordie though

monkeyman

Posts: 11 038 Re: When teessiders say « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:54:43 PM » I LIVED IN NEWCASTLE FOR 2 YRS WITH MY EX AND THE THICK CUNTS IN MY LOCAL CALLED ME A SCOUSER

I SAID I AM FROM THE BORO AND THE DAFT CUNTS SAID AYE NEAR LIVERPOOL MARROW

THANK FUCK AN OLD GEEZER SAID ITS DOWN THE ROAD YER DAFT CUNTS

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 288 Re: When teessiders say « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:05:57 PM » Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up



Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?



I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey



I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit



Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".



I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant.



Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".
I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant.

El Capitan

Posts: 43 034 Re: When teessiders say « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:08:44 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:05:57 PM Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 09:38:32 PM I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up



Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?



I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey



I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit



Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".



I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant.





Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant.









But you dont live in SF?

Ural Quntz



Re: When teessiders say « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:17:06 PM »



Irritating as fuck



Soft cunts from down South start their sentences with 'So'
Irritating as fuck