I think its a sign that my time on teesside is up
Do they do something similar in san francisco? Stick a totally unrelated Random word and use it as punctuation?
I know people from carlisle say eh after everything and Canadians say ey
I just don't want to relocate somewhere that has the same annoying retarded habit
Some people in SF use some strange words like "hella" meaning "really", "a lot", "totally", "very".
I've also heard several people conclude conversations by saying "stop stroking my cock" or "stop squeezing my tits" or a similar variant.