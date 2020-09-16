Bernie

Re: How long are we going to be turd for « Reply #52 on: Today at 08:14:59 AM »



We are now resigned to being not a team that regularly challenges for promotion, not a mid table team, but a team that regularly flirts with relegation to the third tier.



It's the continual lowering of expectations that pisses me off.We are now resigned to being not a team that regularly challenges for promotion, not a mid table team, but a team that regularly flirts with relegation to the third tier.

Re: How long are we going to be turd for « Reply #54 on: Today at 08:22:29 AM » The professional football bubble is slowly deflating and shaping shape, and this Covid nonsense is accelerating it. As for Boro, they're a fine example of he consequences of running a business with a strategy based on cronyism and sycophancy with a dictator in charge who makes a catalogue of shitty decisions without being challenged.

Re: How long are we going to be turd for « Reply #56 on: Today at 09:44:05 AM » Currently the club at best is challenging for play off positions

No money

No long term view

Owner who no doubts loves the club but cannot compete

Owner who should have made the decision to get someone with good football background in to run the football side but ego wouldnt allow it

Small club

Small town

Any form of cup run would be great

Otherwise we just make up the numbers like 95% of other clubs