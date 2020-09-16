Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How long are we going to be turd for
Minge
« Reply #50 on: Today at 07:41:44 AM »
Don't care where the chairman is from, I'd wear a putin tshirt if he fancies a take over  :homer:
RedSteel
« Reply #51 on: Today at 08:02:37 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:41:44 AM
Don't care where the chairman is from, I'd wear a putin tshirt if he fancies a take over  :homer:

Not a chance of serious investment for some time to come, especially with the world the way it is currently.
Bernie
« Reply #52 on: Today at 08:14:59 AM »
It's the continual lowering of expectations that pisses me off.

We are now resigned to being not a team that regularly challenges for promotion, not a mid table team, but a team that regularly flirts with relegation to the third tier.

 :gaz:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #53 on: Today at 08:20:29 AM »
Bernie - spot on. More worryingly a number of our fans buy into this  mere existence  that now prevails
Wee_Willie
« Reply #54 on: Today at 08:22:29 AM »
The professional football bubble is slowly deflating and shaping shape, and this Covid nonsense is accelerating it. As for Boro, they're a fine example of he consequences of running a business with a strategy based on cronyism and sycophancy with a dictator in charge who makes a catalogue of shitty decisions without being challenged.
Bernie
« Reply #55 on: Today at 08:23:41 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:20:29 AM
Bernie - spot on. More worryingly a number of our fans buy into this  mere existence  that now prevails

Yes, the narrative now is that we will do well if we stay up.   souey
evilghost
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:44:05 AM »
Currently the club at best is challenging for play off positions
No money
No long term view
Owner who no doubts loves the club but cannot compete
Owner who should have made the decision to get someone with good football background in to run the football side but ego wouldnt allow it
Small club
Small town
Any form of cup run would be great
Otherwise we just make up the numbers like 95% of other clubs
Bill Buxton
« Reply #57 on: Today at 09:45:41 AM »
All this emphasises that the Gibson regime has gone full circle. There is no money,no ambition and no savvy long term plan.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:02:51 AM »
Theres certainly no ambition thats for sure. That ship sailed along with £49.5m three years ago.

In fact its pretty fair to say that the Steve Gibson of today has about as much ambition as Alf Duffield did 35 years ago.
RedSteel
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:54:11 AM »
We need a strong performance and win on Saturday, none of this we played well shite and walked away with a draw or defeat.
Flyers Nap
« Reply #60 on: Today at 11:32:03 AM »
Mike Ashley is a far better Chairman the Gibson. FACT

Only ever been in the 3rd tier of English football twice, gaining automatic promotion the season after. Two years in our history, Gibbo will break that record in the not to distant future.

Fook off Gibbo.
Ural Quntz
« Reply #61 on: Today at 08:12:55 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 11:32:03 AM
Mike Ashley is a far better Chairman the Gibson. FACT

Only ever been in the 3rd tier of English football twice, gaining automatic promotion the season after. Two years in our history, Gibbo will break that record in the not to distant future.

Fook off Gibbo.

Are you mad?

 
monkeyman
« Reply #62 on: Today at 08:43:00 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 11:32:03 AM
Mike Ashley is a far better Chairman the Gibson. FACT

Only ever been in the 3rd tier of English football twice, gaining automatic promotion the season after. Two years in our history, Gibbo will break that record in the not to distant future.

Fook off Gibbo.
Bud Wiser
« Reply #63 on: Today at 09:27:27 PM »
Quote from: Flyers Nap on Today at 11:32:03 AM
Mike Ashley is a far better Chairman the Gibson. FACT


You must surely come up with an explanation for that.

When a cockney wide-boy takes over a northern club it is to sell it for a profit ASAP. Now that IS a fact.
