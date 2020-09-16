Welcome,
September 16, 2020, 08:19:03 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How long are we going to be turd for
Author
Topic: How long are we going to be turd for (Read 520 times)
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 613
Superstar
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 07:41:44 AM
Don't care where the chairman is from, I'd wear a putin tshirt if he fancies a take over
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 832
UTB
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 08:02:37 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 07:41:44 AM
Don't care where the chairman is from, I'd wear a putin tshirt if he fancies a take over
Not a chance of serious investment for some time to come, especially with the world the way it is currently.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 885
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 08:14:59 AM
It's the continual lowering of expectations that pisses me off.
We are now resigned to being not a team that regularly challenges for promotion, not a mid table team, but a team that regularly flirts with relegation to the third tier.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 360
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 08:20:29 AM
Bernie - spot on. More worryingly a number of our fans buy into this mere existence that now prevails
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 355
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 08:22:29 AM
The professional football bubble is slowly deflating and shaping shape, and this Covid nonsense is accelerating it. As for Boro, they're a fine example of he consequences of running a business with a strategy based on cronyism and sycophancy with a dictator in charge who makes a catalogue of shitty decisions without being challenged.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 885
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 08:23:41 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 08:20:29 AM
Bernie - spot on. More worryingly a number of our fans buy into this mere existence that now prevails
Yes, the narrative now is that we will do well if we stay up.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
evilghost
Offline
Posts: 2 670
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #56 on:
Today
at 09:44:05 AM
Currently the club at best is challenging for play off positions
No money
No long term view
Owner who no doubts loves the club but cannot compete
Owner who should have made the decision to get someone with good football background in to run the football side but ego wouldnt allow it
Small club
Small town
Any form of cup run would be great
Otherwise we just make up the numbers like 95% of other clubs
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 567
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #57 on:
Today
at 09:45:41 AM
All this emphasises that the Gibson regime has gone full circle. There is no money,no ambition and no savvy long term plan.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 890
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #58 on:
Today
at 10:02:51 AM
Theres certainly no ambition thats for sure. That ship sailed along with £49.5m three years ago.
In fact its pretty fair to say that the Steve Gibson of today has about as much ambition as Alf Duffield did 35 years ago.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw
https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 832
UTB
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #59 on:
Today
at 10:54:11 AM
We need a strong performance and win on Saturday, none of this we played well shite and walked away with a draw or defeat.
Logged
Flyers Nap
Offline
Posts: 6 193
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #60 on:
Today
at 11:32:03 AM
Mike Ashley is a far better Chairman the Gibson. FACT
Only ever been in the 3rd tier of English football twice, gaining automatic promotion the season after. Two years in our history, Gibbo will break that record in the not to distant future.
Fook off Gibbo.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Online
Posts: 7 486
Pack o cunts
Re: How long are we going to be turd for
«
Reply #61 on:
Today
at 08:12:55 PM
Quote from: Flyers Nap on
Today
at 11:32:03 AM
Mike Ashley is a far better Chairman the Gibson. FACT
Only ever been in the 3rd tier of English football twice, gaining automatic promotion the season after. Two years in our history, Gibbo will break that record in the not to distant future.
Fook off Gibbo.
Are you mad?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
