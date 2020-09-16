evilghost

Online



Posts: 2 670





Posts: 2 670

Re: How long are we going to be turd for « Reply #56 on: Today at 09:44:05 AM » Currently the club at best is challenging for play off positions

No money

No long term view

Owner who no doubts loves the club but cannot compete

Owner who should have made the decision to get someone with good football background in to run the football side but ego wouldnt allow it

Small club

Small town

Any form of cup run would be great

Otherwise we just make up the numbers like 95% of other clubs