RedSteel
|
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE
No doubt them days are gone under the current ownership. I don't believe for one fuckin second that he could have sold his position when we were flying, or brought in genuine investment when he knew he couldn't bank roll it anymore.
I really do like Warnock and I hope he does make a go of it, but after tonight, we are so fuckin short of back up it beggars belief.
Bauser, Gill and all the other cronies that have been there during this utter shit period should be gone never to be seen again. I mean, wtf is going on with Woodgate, has he been sacked or being kept in the shadows for a return??? The best people for the job seems to be missing with Gibbo when it comes to MFC. Fuckin useless
El Capitan
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK
Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.
Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.
I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year.
Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens
RedSteel
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
I expect us to compete either being a mid to lower prem team, or when we are in the chumps making genuine pushes for promotion instead of going through the motions like we have for the best part of 10yrs now. The size of the area and the clubs history has already proved it can be done. Bad management throughout the club and shocking decision's, combined with high levels of nepotism see's us where we are now.
What I hope for is we win every competition we enter.
As i mentioned, I like Warnock and hope he does the business. He gets us anywhere near the play-offs then he is a genuine miracle worker.
Why, what are your hopes?
RedSteel
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK
Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.
Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.
I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year. Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens
People do support the team, that is why they get pissed off when they see the team they have supported since they were kids turn to absolute rat shit. It is possible to have expectations of any team you support in life. Your expectations are lower, which is obvious, and your choice. However, don't criticise just because others have higher standards than your own.
El Capitan
Steely's right .
Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.
Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?
Has there been offers?
Has he entertained offers?
You dont know this
sockets
Steely's right .
Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.
Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?
Has there been offers?
Has he entertained offers?
You dont know this
Where did I say people were kicking the door down to buy it
I said especially these days no cunt would be interested
RedSteel
Steely's right .
Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.
Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?
Has there been offers?
Has he entertained offers?
You dont know this
There have been two genuine interested parties in the past that were told not interested, from my source I was told. The first was around 2005 and the other 5yr ago.
Pile
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK
Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.
Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.
I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year.
Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens
How exactly can someone get behind the team?
