Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020, 10:37:12 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How long are we going to be turd for  (Read 279 times)
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:15:52 PM »
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 287



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:07 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 565


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:25:32 PM »
Gibbo is doing a grand job. My arse.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 287



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:26:18 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 038


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:28:28 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 565


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:32:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE





Im afraid you are spot on Monkeyman.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 357


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:32:55 PM »
Gibbo is taking us backwards no faith in him at all
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 474


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:34:15 PM »
Here they all are again - quiet for months and now can't get enough hate filled posts on here.

Why do you do it - honestly?

 :dftt:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:36:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE

No doubt them days are gone under the current ownership. I don't believe for one fuckin second that he could have sold his position when we were flying, or brought in genuine investment when he knew he couldn't bank roll it anymore.

I really do like Warnock and I hope he does make a go of it, but after tonight, we are so fuckin short of back up it beggars belief.

Bauser, Gill and all the other cronies that have been there during this utter shit period should be gone never to be seen again. I mean, wtf is going on with Woodgate, has he been sacked or being kept in the shadows for a return??? The best people for the job seems to be missing with Gibbo when it comes to MFC. Fuckin useless
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 524


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:38:32 PM »
Rinse and repeat

Year after year after year
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 273



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:41:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE

It's the cultural logic of late capitalism mate.....the gap between the rich and the poor is forever widening under this economic system - you will get the odd anomaly like Leicester, but on the whole the grip of the elite becomes tighter as capitalism progresses ....only Anarcho Syndicalism can save the Boro (I have some pamphlets on it if you are interested :jezza1:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:41:36 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:38:32 PM
Rinse and repeat

Year after year after year

True, same shit different season.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:50:19 PM »
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 038


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:54:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 792


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:56:05 PM »
In reality apart from 2 seasons in Europe we've always been shite
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:57:10 PM »
 cry
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:54:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK


Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.


Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.




I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year.

Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:58:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?

I expect us to compete either being a mid to lower prem team, or when we are in the chumps making genuine pushes for promotion instead of going through the motions like we have for the best part of 10yrs now. The size of the area and the clubs history has already proved it can be done. Bad management throughout the club and shocking decision's, combined with high levels of nepotism see's us where we are now.

What I hope for is we win every competition we enter.

As i mentioned, I like Warnock and hope he does the business. He gets us anywhere near the play-offs then he is a genuine miracle worker.

Why, what are your hopes?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 287



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:02:39 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:03:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:57:10 PM
cry
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:54:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK


Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.


Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.




I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year.

Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens  :like:

People do support the team, that is why they get pissed off when they see the team they have supported since they were kids turn to absolute rat shit. It is possible to have expectations of any team you support in life. Your expectations are lower, which is obvious, and your choice. However, don't criticise just because others have higher standards than your own.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:04:58 PM »
You were sounding like Capio there 



Be better  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 524


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:07:15 PM »
Steely's right .


Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.
Logged
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 552


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:08:05 PM »
Anarcho syndlicalism, haahaaa,nice one Gramsc.I'd do a link to Holy Grail,but I'm a idiot,anyhow Michael Palin describes it perfect.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:09:24 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:07:15 PM
Steely's right .


Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.



Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?


Has there been offers?


Has he entertained offers?





You dont know this
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:10:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:58 PM
You were sounding like Capio there 



Be better  monkey

You know summat, I'm watching Des on ITV yeah, and the more the story goes on the more the dodge pot cunt reminds me of you  :mido: monkey
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 524


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:11:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:09:24 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:07:15 PM
Steely's right .


Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.



Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?


Has there been offers?


Has he entertained offers?





You dont know this





Where did I say people were kicking the door down to buy it  


I said especially these days no cunt would be interested
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:15:44 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:10:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:58 PM
You were sounding like Capio there 



Be better  monkey

You know summat, I'm watching Des on ITV yeah, and the more the story goes on the more the dodge pot cunt reminds me of you  :mido: monkey




Who is Des??


Has he been braying the fuck out of ruddy faced Billog fat cunts? 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:15:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:09:24 PM
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:07:15 PM
Steely's right .


Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.



Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?


Has there been offers?


Has he entertained offers?





You dont know this

There have been two genuine interested parties in the past that were told not interested, from my source I was told. The first was around 2005 and the other 5yr ago.
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:17:58 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:15:44 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:10:58 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:04:58 PM
You were sounding like Capio there 



Be better  monkey

You know summat, I'm watching Des on ITV yeah, and the more the story goes on the more the dodge pot cunt reminds me of you  :mido: monkey




Who is Des??


Has he been braying the fuck out of ruddy faced Billog fat cunts? 

Norr, Dennis Nilsen, you skinny streak of ferrets piss 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 09:19:44 PM »
 


Have a good one steely lad  :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 038


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:26:27 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:19:44 PM



Have a good one steely lad  :beer:
I REMEMBER A FEW YEARS BACK NILGREDO SAID HE SAW A LOAD OF CHINKIES IN THE FAMILY ZONE
POTENTIAL BUYERS APPARENTLY
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 287



View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 09:27:23 PM »
BUMCAT = DENNIS NILSEN.

 klins
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 827

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 09:30:00 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:26:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:19:44 PM



Have a good one steely lad  :beer:
I REMEMBER A FEW YEARS BACK NILGREDO SAID HE SAW A LOAD OF CHINKIES IN THE FAMILY ZONE
POTENTIAL BUYERS APPARENTLY

That's one of the interested parties i got told about, now own Wolves  lost

The one back in 2005 was an Austrian consortium, that wanted to buy and invest heavily.

Both told to fuck off.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 038


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 09:33:02 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 09:30:00 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 09:26:27 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:19:44 PM



Have a good one steely lad  :beer:
I REMEMBER A FEW YEARS BACK NILGREDO SAID HE SAW A LOAD OF CHINKIES IN THE FAMILY ZONE
POTENTIAL BUYERS APPARENTLY

That's one of the interested parties i got told about, now own Wolves  lost

The one back in 2005 was an Austrian consortium, that wanted to buy and invest heavily.

Both told to fuck off.
THERE YOU GO
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 524


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:34:46 PM »
 :like: :like: Knew it was true that



Now


Probably end up going bust within 5 years
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 43 034


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 09:35:01 PM »
 
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:27:23 PM
BUMCAT = DENNIS NILSEN.

 klins




Whats your problem with me these days you fat baldy yank whopper? You in a bad mood because the gastric band and hair transplant didnt work?  :wanker:


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 524


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #35 on: Today at 09:36:08 PM »
 
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 819



View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 09:36:13 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 08:32:55 PM
Gibbo is taking us backwards no faith in him at all
Barring two years of massive improvement, one resulting in promotion, we have been shite for ten years. That includes results and playing style.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 819



View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:37:08 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 08:34:15 PM
Here they all are again - quiet for months and now can't get enough hate filled posts on here.

Why do you do it - honestly?

 :dftt:
Because its a new season and they got trounced at home by Barnsley?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 819



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 09:38:20 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 08:41:08 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE

It's the cultural logic of late capitalism mate.....the gap between the rich and the poor is forever widening under this economic system - you will get the odd anomaly like Leicester, but on the whole the grip of the elite becomes tighter as capitalism progresses ....only Anarcho Syndicalism can save the Boro (I have some pamphlets on it if you are interested :jezza1:
Is this meant to be humour?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 819



View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 09:41:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:57:10 PM
cry
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:54:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK


Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.


Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.




I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year.

Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens  :like:
How exactly can someone get behind the team?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 287



View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:12:02 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:35:01 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:27:23 PM
BUMCAT = DENNIS NILSEN.

 klins




Whats your problem with me these days you fat baldy yank whopper? You in a bad mood because the gastric band and hair transplant didnt work?  :wanker:


 

Yes
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 565


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 10:18:42 PM »
Before Covid I think Boro could have attracted new investors/ buyers. Now I think the club like many others is fecked. Although I think Gibson is well passed his sell by date he is all Boro has. Even the Great Leader will not be able to keep the club afloat for much longer. Covid-19 is going to decimate all sport.
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 038


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 10:27:50 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 10:18:42 PM
Before Covid I think Boro could have attracted new investors/ buyers. Now I think the club like many others is fecked. Although I think Gibson is well passed his sell by date he is all Boro has. Even the Great Leader will not be able to keep the club afloat for much longer. Covid-19 is going to decimate all sport.
I BET WOODY AND THE HANGERS ON ARE SUPPING IN HIS PUB ON THE ROYAL HIGHNESS GROUNDS TONITE AND STAYING OVER IN THE MANSION  :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 