How long are we going to be turd for « on: Today at 08:15:52 PM » Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week

THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES

Why do you do it - honestly?



Here they all are again - quiet for months and now can't get enough hate filled posts on here.Why do you do it - honestly?

No doubt them days are gone under the current ownership. I don't believe for one fuckin second that he could have sold his position when we were flying, or brought in genuine investment when he knew he couldn't bank roll it anymore.



I really do like Warnock and I hope he does make a go of it, but after tonight, we are so fuckin short of back up it beggars belief.



Bauser, Gill and all the other cronies that have been there during this utter shit period should be gone never to be seen again. I mean, wtf is going on with Woodgate, has he been sacked or being kept in the shadows for a return??? The best people for the job seems to be missing with Gibbo when it comes to MFC. Fuckin useless

It's the cultural logic of late capitalism mate.....the gap between the rich and the poor is forever widening under this economic system - you will get the odd anomaly like Leicester, but on the whole the grip of the elite becomes tighter as capitalism progresses ....only Anarcho Syndicalism can save the Boro (I have some pamphlets on it if you are interested

What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?



I expect us to compete either being a mid to lower prem team, or when we are in the chumps making genuine pushes for promotion instead of going through the motions like we have for the best part of 10yrs now. The size of the area and the clubs history has already proved it can be done. Bad management throughout the club and shocking decision's, combined with high levels of nepotism see's us where we are now.



What I hope for is we win every competition we enter.



As i mentioned, I like Warnock and hope he does the business. He gets us anywhere near the play-offs then he is a genuine miracle worker.



Why, what are your hopes?

Steely's right .





Gibson's held onto the Boro for too long and found himself is a situation where revenue has dried up what with this virus . No one will be interested in buying a club like Boro especially now until things can get back to normal. All if's and buts with the pandemic they can go on for 5 years or more . If the Gov put more blocks on fans attending games in the future old hamster cheeks might end up putting it in admin.

Who has Gibson rejected bids for the club off?





Has there been offers?





Has he entertained offers?











You dont know this

There have been two genuine interested parties in the past that were told not interested, from my source I was told. The first was around 2005 and the other 5yr ago.

Is this meant to be humour?

Before Covid I think Boro could have attracted new investors/ buyers. Now I think the club like many others is fecked. Although I think Gibson is well passed his sell by date he is all Boro has. Even the Great Leader will not be able to keep the club afloat for much longer. Covid-19 is going to decimate all sport.