Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020, 09:01:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: How long are we going to be turd for  (Read 127 times)
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 822

UTB


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:15:52 PM »
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 280



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:07 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 564


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:25:32 PM »
Gibbo is doing a grand job. My arse.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 280



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:26:18 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 033


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:28:28 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 564


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:32:07 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE





Im afraid you are spot on Monkeyman.
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 357


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:32:55 PM »
Gibbo is taking us backwards no faith in him at all
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 474


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:34:15 PM »
Here they all are again - quiet for months and now can't get enough hate filled posts on here.

Why do you do it - honestly?

 :dftt:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 822

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:36:03 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE

No doubt them days are gone under the current ownership. I don't believe for one fuckin second that he could have sold his position when we were flying, or brought in genuine investment when he knew he couldn't bank roll it anymore.

I really do like Warnock and I hope he does make a go of it, but after tonight, we are so fuckin short of back up it beggars belief.

Bauser, Gill and all the other cronies that have been there during this utter shit period should be gone never to be seen again. I mean, wtf is going on with Woodgate, has he been sacked or being kept in the shadows for a return??? The best people for the job seems to be missing with Gibbo when it comes to MFC. Fuckin useless
Logged
sockets
M A G A
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:38:32 PM »
Rinse and repeat

Year after year after year
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 273



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:41:08 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:28:28 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 08:15:52 PM
Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching  us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week  rava
SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES
THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE

It's the cultural logic of late capitalism mate.....the gap between the rich and the poor is forever widening under this economic system - you will get the odd anomaly like Leicester, but on the whole the grip of the elite becomes tighter as capitalism progresses ....only Anarcho Syndicalism can save the Boro (I have some pamphlets on it if you are interested :jezza1:
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 822

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:41:36 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 08:38:32 PM
Rinse and repeat

Year after year after year

True, same shit different season.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 026


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:50:19 PM »
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 033


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:54:13 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 790


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:56:05 PM »
In reality apart from 2 seasons in Europe we've always been shite
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 43 026


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:57:10 PM »
 cry
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:54:13 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
RAVENELLI EMERSON AND JUNIHNO.TO COME BACK


Those days are long long gone arent they monkey.


Gibbo as a multi millionaire was outbidding Liverpool for players. It was never sustainable.




I think where we are now is just about our level. Middle of the championship, hoping this might be our year.

Either whinge like fuck about it, or get behind the team and see what happens  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 822

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:58:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 08:50:19 PM
What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?

I expect us to compete either being a mid to lower prem team, or when we are in the chumps making genuine pushes for promotion instead of going through the motions like we have for the best part of 10yrs now. The size of the area and the clubs history has already proved it can be done. Bad management throughout the club and shocking decision's, combined with high levels of nepotism see's us where we are now.

What I hope for is we win every competition we enter.

As i mentioned, I like Warnock and hope he does the business. He gets us anywhere near the play-offs then he is a genuine miracle worker.

Why, what are your hopes?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 