What are you actually hoping for, as a Boro fan, Steely?
I expect us to compete either being a mid to lower prem team, or when we are in the chumps making genuine pushes for promotion instead of going through the motions like we have for the best part of 10yrs now. The size of the area and the clubs history has already proved it can be done. Bad management throughout the club and shocking decision's, combined with high levels of nepotism see's us where we are now.
What I hope for is we win every competition we enter.
As i mentioned, I like Warnock and hope he does the business. He gets us anywhere near the play-offs then he is a genuine miracle worker.
Why, what are your hopes?