How long are we going to be turd for « on: Today at 08:15:52 PM » Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week

Is it going to be another 6-7yrs until Gibbo makes us genuine contenders for promotion? Fuckin sick of watching us being so fuckin shit getting beat by shit. The constant fuck ups at the club and the arrogance of the club when it gets criticised for being so fuckin shit. Also, sick of the cunts who accept this fuckin tripe with one of our own, be careful what you wish for and I'd rather have Gibbo than some cunt who owns Man City, any day of the week

THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES

Why do you do it - honestly?



Here they all are again - quiet for months and now can't get enough hate filled posts on here.Why do you do it - honestly?

THE DAYS OF GREAT PLAYERS AND PREMIER LEAGUE ARE WELL GONE

SINCE BAUSOR CAME IN THE CLUB HAS BEEN IN DECLINE AND GIBBO SURROUNDING HIMSELF AND THE CLUB WITH HIS MATES

No doubt them days are gone under the current ownership. I don't believe for one fuckin second that he could have sold his position when we were flying, or brought in genuine investment when he knew he couldn't bank roll it anymore.



I really do like Warnock and I hope he does make a go of it, but after tonight, we are so fuckin short of back up it beggars belief.



No doubt them days are gone under the current ownership. I don't believe for one fuckin second that he could have sold his position when we were flying, or brought in genuine investment when he knew he couldn't bank roll it anymore.

I really do like Warnock and I hope he does make a go of it, but after tonight, we are so fuckin short of back up it beggars belief.

Bauser, Gill and all the other cronies that have been there during this utter shit period should be gone never to be seen again. I mean, wtf is going on with Woodgate, has he been sacked or being kept in the shadows for a return??? The best people for the job seems to be missing with Gibbo when it comes to MFC. Fuckin useless

It's the cultural logic of late capitalism mate.....the gap between the rich and the poor is forever widening under this economic system - you will get the odd anomaly like Leicester, but on the whole the grip of the elite becomes tighter as capitalism progresses ....only Anarcho Syndicalism can save the Boro (I have some pamphlets on it if you are interested