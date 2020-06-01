Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020, 10:37:01 PM
Topic: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
ccole
Today at 07:30:58 PM

They are either unbelievable stupid or lack any spine.


 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaurxsmu16E




 :wanker:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


Reply #1 on: Today at 07:42:47 PM
Soro's the king of slime is behind it all . Funds all them scum groups like BLM . Antifa . extinction rebellion


Trump will sort these bastards out   :like: :like:


Next time they appear on some protest the Air force should send in a warthog

El Capitan
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:45:25 PM
Not had a George Soros mention on here for a while  monkey monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:25 PM
He is behind all of it
El Capitan
Reply #4 on: Today at 07:47:50 PM
I agree.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


Reply #5 on: Today at 07:49:22 PM
Don't bother fact checking it it's real . The fact checking sites are run by this slime rag .

ccole
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:36:11 PM
www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735169/amp/Three-BLM-protesters-charged-screaming-f-white-people-diners-Pittsburgh.html?fbclid=IwAR164rgQYcaSph5V_ZJ4EFWAeBiffq3mGLAvLRJh5yMdI2BlTkcwf2tdMgw
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


Reply #7 on: Today at 09:37:22 PM
aye .. usual scum
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


Reply #8 on: Today at 10:03:24 PM
Just watched this it's the most shocking ending I ever seen . Unbelievable just shows what happens.

http://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1305900538739949568?s=20
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


Reply #9 on: Today at 10:20:18 PM
Ridiculous.   Absolutely shocking.    Not sure what they can do.  Dont think they can just shoot him there?  Obviously with hindsight its a no brainier.  But that was totally unexpected.

I mean what can you do if a big strong guy has been sprayed and tapered multiple times but is still resisting arrest like that.   Have they ever tried some form of tranquilliser gun??   That they could use before it escalates.   I mean this cunt was an obvious danger to the public and needed permanently removing from society.


The cunts are talking about defunding the police.   For me the police need to doubling down and being more aggressive and profiling.    Its gonna mean lots more angry blacks in the short term.   But they will get on top of it in the end.

Maybe they will start to realise, you break the law you are in trouble.
WLM
