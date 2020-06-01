Welcome,
September 15, 2020, 10:37:01 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com
This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
Author
Topic: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for? (Read 159 times)
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 114
This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
on:
Today
at 07:30:58 PM »
They are either unbelievable stupid or lack any spine.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaurxsmu16E
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 524
TRUMP 2020
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:42:47 PM »
Soro's the king of slime is behind it all . Funds all them scum groups like BLM . Antifa . extinction rebellion
Trump will sort these bastards out
Next time they appear on some protest the Air force should send in a warthog
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 034
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:45:25 PM »
Not had a George Soros mention on here for a while
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 524
TRUMP 2020
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:25 PM »
He is behind all of it
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 034
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:47:50 PM »
I agree.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 524
TRUMP 2020
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:49:22 PM »
Don't bother fact checking it it's real . The fact checking sites are run by this slime rag .
ccole
Online
Posts: 4 114
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:36:11 PM »
www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735169/amp/Three-BLM-protesters-charged-screaming-f-white-people-diners-Pittsburgh.html?fbclid=IwAR164rgQYcaSph5V_ZJ4EFWAeBiffq3mGLAvLRJh5yMdI2BlTkcwf2tdMgw
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 524
TRUMP 2020
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:37:22 PM »
aye .. usual scum
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 524
TRUMP 2020
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:03:24 PM »
Just watched this it's the most shocking ending I ever seen . Unbelievable just shows what happens.
http://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1305900538739949568?s=20
maggiethatcherrulesok
Online
Posts: 441
WLM
Re: This is the actions of the group our players kneel for?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:20:18 PM »
Ridiculous. Absolutely shocking. Not sure what they can do. Dont think they can just shoot him there? Obviously with hindsight its a no brainier. But that was totally unexpected.
I mean what can you do if a big strong guy has been sprayed and tapered multiple times but is still resisting arrest like that. Have they ever tried some form of tranquilliser gun?? That they could use before it escalates. I mean this cunt was an obvious danger to the public and needed permanently removing from society.
The cunts are talking about defunding the police. For me the police need to doubling down and being more aggressive and profiling. Its gonna mean lots more angry blacks in the short term. But they will get on top of it in the end.
Maybe they will start to realise, you break the law you are in trouble.
WLM
