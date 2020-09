Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 472





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 472Pack o cunts 0-1 « on: Today at 06:22:53 PM » Bola ball watching Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 498





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 498TRUMP 2020 Re: 0-1 « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:24:55 PM » Glad I ain't got one of them gold cards Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 43 021





Posts: 43 021 Re: 0-1 « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:26:21 PM » “Watching Balls With Marc Bola”













Sorry, wrong thread Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Holgateoldskool

Online



Posts: 1 356





Posts: 1 356 Re: 0-1 « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:33:51 PM » 2-0 now useless twats Logged

RIK MAYALL

Online



Posts: 12 244





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 244Once in every lifetime Re: 0-1 « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:34:52 PM » Make that 0-2 Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 814



UTB





Posts: 9 814UTB Re: 0-1 « Reply #7 on: Today at 06:57:35 PM » Defence is shite and again we look devoid of ideas up top. Wing is never a champs player as long as i have a hole in me arse. Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 472





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 472Pack o cunts Re: 0-1 « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:09:26 PM »



Barnsley comfortable



We're pretty fucking useless.Barnsley comfortable Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

sockets



Online



Posts: 1 498





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 498TRUMP 2020 Re: 0-1 « Reply #9 on: Today at 07:10:31 PM » Probably a good thing that's what they usually say innit concentrate on the league n all that Logged

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 814



UTB





Posts: 9 814UTB Re: 0-1 « Reply #10 on: Today at 07:19:08 PM »



Is Colin even there, can see Jepson but not Colin Logged

Ural Quntz



Online



Posts: 7 472





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 472Pack o cunts Re: 0-1 « Reply #12 on: Today at 07:23:05 PM » Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:19:08 PM





Is Colin even there, can see Jepson but not Colin

He's up in the stand apparently He's up in the stand apparently Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018