El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 43 012





Posts: 43 012 Put Tonys Nuts In Your Mouth! « on: Today at 05:35:10 PM »



https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tonys-Nuts-Your-Mouth-Books-Season-ebook/dp/B06XWTV2HW





If you have not done it yet, you are really missing out

Grab a sack of Tonys nuts and put them in your mouth! --The Johnson twins



Curious but not concerned as to where they would sleep that night,

Bimisi Tayanita and Sumguyen Bangladesh aimlessly meandered down the cobblestone

calles of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.



As the sun Dipped into the Pacific they found themselves sequestered

by a weathered native peddler (presumably named Tony) who mimed towards his cart and through guttural broken english encouraged them to Put Tonys

nuts in your mouth 



60 pesos later, as a cold cerveza complimented the first of Tonys nuts,

pen was put to parchment and book four of Season One came to be. If you have not done it yet, you are really missing outGrab a sack of Tonys nuts and put them in your mouth! --The Johnson twinsCurious but not concerned as to where they would sleep that night,Bimisi Tayanita and Sumguyen Bangladesh aimlessly meandered down the cobblestonecalles of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.As the sun Dipped into the Pacific they found themselves sequesteredby a weathered native peddler (presumably named Tony) who mimed towards his cart and through guttural broken english encouraged them to Put Tonysnuts in your mouth 60 pesos later, as a cold cerveza complimented the first of Tonys nuts,pen was put to parchment and book four of Season One came to be. Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.