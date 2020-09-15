https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tonys-Nuts-Your-Mouth-Books-Season-ebook/dp/B06XWTV2HW
If you have not done it yet, you are really missing out
Grab a sack of Tonys nuts and put them in your mouth! --The Johnson twins
Curious but not concerned as to where they would sleep that night,
Bimisi Tayanita and Sumguyen Bangladesh aimlessly meandered down the cobblestone
calles of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
As the sun Dipped into the Pacific they found themselves sequestered
by a weathered native peddler (presumably named Tony) who mimed towards his cart and through guttural broken english encouraged them to Put Tonys
nuts in your mouth
60 pesos later, as a cold cerveza complimented the first of Tonys nuts,
pen was put to parchment and book four of Season One came to be.