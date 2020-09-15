Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020
Author Topic: Put Tonys Nuts In Your Mouth!  (Read 27 times)
« on: Today at 05:35:10 PM »
 mick mick

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Tonys-Nuts-Your-Mouth-Books-Season-ebook/dp/B06XWTV2HW


If you have not done it yet, you are really missing out
Grab a sack of Tonys nuts and put them in your mouth! --The Johnson twins

Curious but not concerned as to where they would sleep that night,
Bimisi Tayanita and Sumguyen Bangladesh aimlessly meandered down the cobblestone
calles of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

As the sun Dipped into the Pacific they found themselves sequestered
by a weathered native peddler (presumably named Tony) who mimed towards his cart and through guttural broken english encouraged them to Put Tonys
nuts in your mouth

60 pesos later, as a cold cerveza complimented the first of Tonys nuts,
pen was put to parchment and book four of Season One came to be.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:41:24 PM »
Also available in the Reach Around series....  Brenda the Norton Grannys Beaver Needs A Barber!  :basil:



https://www.amazon.co.uk/Brendas-Beaver-Needs-Barber-Books-Season-ebook/dp/B06XWXM52P/ref=pd_vtp_h_3/257-7017564-6836855?_encoding=UTF8&pd_rd_i=B06XWXM52P&pd_rd_r=181f7918-65ab-4b2a-8eea-79d9ca2d9569&pd_rd_w=Mschg&pd_rd_wg=qLE7g&pf_rd_p=ed990eee-ecb2-494c-b7a8-fd5ecdb114b8&pf_rd_r=5TDS02ABD0J3F5J4G6S1&psc=1&refRID=5TDS02ABD0J3F5J4G6S1
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
