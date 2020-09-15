Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 15, 2020, 04:06:40 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Riverside R
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Riverside R (Read 35 times)
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 193
Riverside R
«
on:
Today
at 03:36:02 PM »
Hope your were on Artistic Rifles at Retka today 28/1......
Logged
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 781
Re: Riverside R
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:50:20 PM »
No mate I wasn't I haven't had a bet since the weekend, lumped on Barnsley tonight
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 2 193
Re: Riverside R
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:00:23 PM »
2/1 on Coral...Fancy a 3-1 Boro myself tonight.......
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...