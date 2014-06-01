Bernie

Posts: 5 877 Have you noticed how the atmosphere has changed on here? « on: Yesterday at 03:31:20 PM »



Threads are a lot better quality, more reasoned debate, no threats, no shouting, no abuse...........just a more grown up place altogether.



Do you see what i have been saying for a while now, about the same person being at the centre of the problems every fucking time? Since a certain person hasn't posted for a few days?Threads are a lot better quality, more reasoned debate, no threats, no shouting, no abuse...........just a more grown up place altogether.Do you see what i have been saying for a while now, about the same person being at the centre of the problems every fucking time?

Bernie

Posts: 5 877 Re: Have you noticed how the atmosphere has changed on here? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........



You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.

Pile

Posts: 40 821 Re: Have you noticed how the atmosphere has changed on here? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 PM » I agree about the board being better without Monty. Matty and Capslocks smilie count has dropped significantly too.



Long live Lids, hes a top poster on here. If people dont like him, dont goad his or start threads about him.

History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Bernie

Posts: 5 877 Re: Have you noticed how the atmosphere has changed on here? « Reply #20 on: Today at 08:25:47 AM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 04:50:58 PM



Be better

People are more likely to post, and put more thought and effort into them, if every single one of them doesn't descend into ranting in capital letters, paedo accusations, and threats of violence.



People are more likely to post, and put more thought and effort into them, if every single one of them doesn't descend into ranting in capital letters, paedo accusations, and threats of violence.

I'm staggered more people can't appreciate this.

nekder365

Posts: 2 201 Re: Have you noticed how the atmosphere has changed on here? « Reply #21 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:25:47 AM Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 04:50:58 PM



Be better

People are more likely to post, and put more thought and effort into them, if every single one of them doesn't descend into ranting in capital letters, paedo accusations, and threats of violence.



I'm staggered more people can't appreciate this.

Bernie to some (most of us) its all part and parcel of COB. Im pretty sure if Lids really really wanted to smash you up he would find you and do it, it is called craic.

But to be fair maybe its just that kind of humor is not for you. It also seems reasonable to ask why dont you just ignore Lids and his posts?

In the interests of fair play i had a read of some older posts ( and stuff i remember from my days of being a lurker on here) and you do instigate a lot yourself re Lids (and yes Lids does his fair share) so it begs the question again "why cant you just ignore it?"

Bernie to some (most of us) its all part and parcel of COB. Im pretty sure if Lids really really wanted to smash you up he would find you and do it, it is called craic.

But to be fair maybe its just that kind of humor is not for you. It also seems reasonable to ask why dont you just ignore Lids and his posts?

In the interests of fair play i had a read of some older posts ( and stuff i remember from my days of being a lurker on here) and you do instigate a lot yourself re Lids (and yes Lids does his fair share) so it begs the question again "why cant you just ignore it?"

P.S. I am not 13 yrs old or even stupid SO. PUTTING. FULLSTOPS. AFTER. EVERYWORD. JUST. WINDS. PEOPLE. UP...........