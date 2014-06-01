Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Have you noticed how the atmosphere has changed on here?  (Read 513 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 877


« on: Yesterday at 03:31:20 PM »
Since a certain person hasn't posted for a few days?

Threads are a lot better quality, more reasoned debate, no threats, no shouting, no abuse...........just a more grown up place altogether.

Do you see what i have been saying for a while now, about the same person being at the centre of the problems every fucking time?  souey
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM »
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........
Bernie
Posts: 5 877


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........

You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:44:05 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........

You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.




God sake man go on Boreme if it irks you that much, Its all part of the craic on here......
Bernie
Posts: 5 877


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:46:43 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........

You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.




God sake man go on Boreme if it irks you that much, Its all part of the craic on here......

Not much crack though is it? It's just the same thing over and over and over and over.

Every single thread descending into unfulfilled threats. It's just tedious.

You must be easily amused.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 247


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:50:28 PM »
Yeah it's been lovely since the monster fucked off.

Why don't you follow suite bernie, you boring cunt
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:50:50 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:46:43 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........

You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.




God sake man go on Boreme if it irks you that much, Its all part of the craic on here......

Not much crack though is it? It's just the same thing over and over and over and over.

Every single thread descending into unfulfilled threats. It's just tedious.

You must be easily amused.
No at all. You cant deny you bring some of Lids venom out because of your total disdain of him, Which you make clear on every thread he posts. Why is so difficult for you to ignore him then?.....
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:51:54 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:50:28 PM
Yeah it's been lovely since the monster fucked off.

Why don't you follow suite bernie, you boring cunt

And there's me trying to be wordy.......
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 247


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:55:39 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:51:54 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:50:28 PM
Yeah it's been lovely since the monster fucked off.

Why don't you follow suite bernie, you boring cunt

And there's me trying to be wordy.......


Lids hasn't been on here for two days, and he's still in bernies head. The pervert is obsessed.

Go back to taking photos of unsuspecting females under crackers.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 355



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:00:57 PM »
Who has been cancelled?
Bernie
Posts: 5 877


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:07:30 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:50:50 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:46:43 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:44:05 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:39:57 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 03:32:57 PM
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........

You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.




God sake man go on Boreme if it irks you that much, Its all part of the craic on here......

Not much crack though is it? It's just the same thing over and over and over and over.

Every single thread descending into unfulfilled threats. It's just tedious.

You must be easily amused.
No at all. You cant deny you bring some of Lids venom out because of your total disdain of him, Which you make clear on every thread he posts. Why is so difficult for you to ignore him then?.....

Bit hard when he appears on every. single. thread.

I was just thinking earlier that things seemd a lot better on here this week.....then i realised who was missing.
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 442


WLM


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:50:58 PM »
You made some good posts today Bernie.  Then you let your self down with obsessive childish bollocks. souey

Be better
monkeyman
Posts: 11 038


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:59:22 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 03:50:28 PM
Yeah it's been lovely since the monster fucked off.

Why don't you follow suite bernie, you boring cunt
  :like:
sockets
M A G A
Posts: 1 525


TRUMP 2020


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 05:36:46 PM »
Loads better with out Queerson  :like:
RiversideRifle
Posts: 793


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:37:21 PM »
I get what your saying Bernie but the board does need a lidds and I look forward to my muckeroos return  :like:
kippers
Posts: 2 263


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:49:00 PM »
Have they taken down the octagon in the Cross car pak ?
Logged
Posts: 15 288



« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:51:11 PM »
I agree - it is much better when THUNDER flounces.

 :mido:
Pile
Posts: 40 821



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 PM »
I agree about the board being better without Monty. Matty and Capslocks smilie count has dropped significantly too.

Long live Lids, hes a top poster on here. If people dont like him, dont goad his or start threads about him.
 
El Capitan
Posts: 43 036


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 06:20:58 PM »
Im missing all my smileys  lost



Beer me pile bud?  :beer:
CapsDave
Posts: 5 245


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:55:38 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Yesterday at 06:19:45 PM
I agree about the board being better without Monty. Matty and Capslocks smilie count has dropped significantly too.

Long live Lids, hes a top poster on here. If people dont like him, dont goad his or start threads about him.
 

 mick
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bernie
Posts: 5 877


« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:25:47 AM »
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 04:50:58 PM
You made some good posts today Bernie.  Then you let your self down with obsessive childish bollocks. souey

Be better

People are more likely to post, and put more thought and effort into them, if every single one of them doesn't descend into ranting in capital letters, paedo accusations, and threats of violence.

I'm staggered more people can't appreciate this.
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:24:52 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:25:47 AM
Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 04:50:58 PM
You made some good posts today Bernie.  Then you let your self down with obsessive childish bollocks. souey

Be better

People are more likely to post, and put more thought and effort into them, if every single one of them doesn't descend into ranting in capital letters, paedo accusations, and threats of violence.

I'm staggered more people can't appreciate this.

Bernie to some (most of us) its all part and parcel of COB. Im pretty sure if Lids really really wanted to smash you up he would find you and do it, it is called craic.
But to be fair maybe its just that kind of humor is not for you. It also seems reasonable to ask why dont you just ignore Lids and his posts?
In the interests of fair play i had a read of some older posts ( and stuff i remember from my days of being a lurker on here) and you do instigate a lot yourself re Lids (and yes Lids does his fair share) so it begs the question again "why cant you just ignore it?"
P.S. I am not 13 yrs old or even stupid SO. PUTTING. FULLSTOPS. AFTER. EVERYWORD. JUST. WINDS. PEOPLE. UP........... 
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 9


« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:49:42 AM »
People on here have no backbone or standards. They'll defend behaviour based on who said it rather than on what was said.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 247


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:57:24 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:49:42 AM
People on here have no backbone or standards. They'll defend behaviour based on who said it rather than on what was said.


Welcome to that inclusive club mr I delete all my past history
Pallys bar stool

Posts: 9
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:10:00 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:57:24 AM
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:49:42 AM
People on here have no backbone or standards. They'll defend behaviour based on who said it rather than on what was said.


Welcome to that inclusive club mr I delete all my past history

I don't think it is inclusive. It is the opposite of that.
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:16:53 AM »
Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Today at 10:49:42 AM
People on here have no backbone or standards. They'll defend behaviour based on who said it rather than on what was said.

What? Because i have a sense of humor and i am not really offended by every little thing? I have my moments but have learnt to avoid the posters that get my goat. Rik makes a good point though why do you always delete your posts?
To some that may look like dodgy but to me its something you do because its what you do, who is anyone to criticise that? Its horses for courses.......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 12 833


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:27:09 AM »
Has there been a bulldozing? Is Lids banned like?



 
nekder365
Posts: 2 201


« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:28:42 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 11:27:09 AM
Has there been a bulldozing? Is Lids banned like?



 

On his jollies  :like:
