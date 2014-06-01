|
Bernie
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........
You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.
God sake man go on Boreme if it irks you that much, Its all part of the craic on here......
Not much crack though is it? It's just the same thing over and over and over and over.
Every single thread descending into unfulfilled threats. It's just tedious.
You must be easily amused.
nekder365
Give over Bernie you are sounding like a right tit.........
You're entitled to your opinion, but now we have threads that dont involve someone making an innocuous point only to be met with ILL SMASH YER FUCKING TEETH OUT YER CUNT or similar bile every 5 minutes.
God sake man go on Boreme if it irks you that much, Its all part of the craic on here......
Not much crack though is it? It's just the same thing over and over and over and over.
Every single thread descending into unfulfilled threats. It's just tedious.
You must be easily amused.
No at all. You cant deny you bring some of Lids venom out because of your total disdain of him, Which you make clear on every thread he posts. Why is so difficult for you to ignore him then?.....
Bernie
Bit hard when he appears on every. single. thread.
I was just thinking earlier that things seemd a lot better on here this week.....then i realised who was missing.
nekder365
You made some good posts today Bernie. Then you let your self down with obsessive childish bollocks.
Be better
People are more likely to post, and put more thought and effort into them, if every single one of them doesn't descend into ranting in capital letters, paedo accusations, and threats of violence.
I'm staggered more people can't appreciate this.
Bernie to some (most of us) its all part and parcel of COB. Im pretty sure if Lids really really wanted to smash you up he would find you and do it, it is called craic.
But to be fair maybe its just that kind of humor is not for you. It also seems reasonable to ask why dont you just ignore Lids and his posts?
In the interests of fair play i had a read of some older posts ( and stuff i remember from my days of being a lurker on here) and you do instigate a lot yourself re Lids (and yes Lids does his fair share) so it begs the question again "why cant you just ignore it?"
P.S. I am not 13 yrs old or even stupid SO. PUTTING. FULLSTOPS. AFTER. EVERYWORD. JUST. WINDS. PEOPLE. UP...........
People on here have no backbone or standards. They'll defend behaviour based on who said it rather than on what was said.
People on here have no backbone or standards. They'll defend behaviour based on who said it rather than on what was said.
Welcome to that inclusive club mr I delete all my past history
I don't think it is inclusive. It is the opposite of that.
