September 15, 2020, 05:46:09 PM
Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Topic: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ... (Read 159 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 43 012
Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:24:09 PM »
New 5 year contract at the Beeb for Gary Lineker
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 273
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:27:36 PM »
Bernie
Posts: 5 873
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:28:07 PM »
1.75 million a year
And Zoe Ball gets 1.3 million for hosting a radio show that has driven away huge numbers of listeners.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
nekder365
Posts: 2 194
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:30:33 PM »
It said jug ears took a £400,000 pay cut and Ball is on more cash now......Both worth fuck all in my opinion....
Bernie
Posts: 5 873
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:45:08 PM »
400k a year for Lauren Laverne?????
That's £33 grand a month for christs sake. Of public money.
For what???
And now pensaioners are being made to pay for licences cos the BBC is short of cash?
Fucking disgusting.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 783
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:49:41 PM »
This is why I don't pay the licence
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 735
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:53:25 PM »
Curiously the BBC don't reveal how much they pay him through his production company, so his actual "salary" is a fair bit more than what is reported.
Also, look how much Shearer is getting to be a miserable twat on MOTD once a week.
nekder365
Posts: 2 194
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:56:00 PM »
I would rather watch Le Tiss et al on MOTD than the current lot. Struggle to even think of decent replacements.......
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 352
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 03:57:15 PM »
He represents everything that is repulsive in socialism
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 779
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 05:17:29 PM »
Jugg ears, abandoning his kids, hypocrisy and helping his brother run his drugs empire/pub in Ibiza?
sockets
Posts: 1 491
TRUMP 2020
Re: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...
Today
at 05:33:11 PM »
Matty
Lisa
And her Boyfriend
http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f60ec117f2c2.png.mp4
