September 15, 2020, 05:46:09 PM
Author Topic: Some good news after the sacking of Le Tiss, Thompson etc ...  (Read 159 times)
El Capitan
« on: Today at 03:24:09 PM »
New 5 year contract at the Beeb for Gary Lineker  :homer: :homer:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:27:36 PM »
 :dftt:
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:28:07 PM »
1.75 million a year  lost

And Zoe Ball gets 1.3 million for hosting a radio show that has driven away huge numbers of listeners.

 souey
nekder365
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:30:33 PM »
It said jug ears took a £400,000 pay cut and Ball is on more cash now......Both worth fuck all in my opinion.... :unlike:
Bernie
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:45:08 PM »
400k a year for Lauren Laverne?????

That's £33 grand a month for christs sake. Of public money.

For what???

And now pensaioners are being made to pay for licences cos the BBC is short of cash?


Fucking disgusting.  :wanker:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:49:41 PM »
This is why I don't pay the licence
SmogOnTour
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:53:25 PM »
Curiously the BBC don't reveal how much they pay him through his production company, so his actual "salary" is a fair bit more than what is reported.

Also, look how much Shearer is getting to be a miserable twat on MOTD once a week. 
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:56:00 PM »
I would rather watch Le Tiss et al on MOTD than the current lot. Struggle to even think of decent replacements.......
Wee_Willie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:57:15 PM »
He represents everything that is repulsive in socialism
Westlane_rightwinger
« Reply #9 on: Today at 05:17:29 PM »
Jugg ears, abandoning his kids, hypocrisy and helping his brother run his drugs empire/pub in Ibiza?
sockets
M A G A
« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:33:11 PM »
