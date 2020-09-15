Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Saltburn Disapearance  (Read 1160 times)
Bernie
« on: September 15, 2020, 02:35:32 PM »
Always remember this happening.

23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.

Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.

Lets hope this bring some closure for his family.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/two-arrested-over-1992-disappearance-of-23-year-old-man-after-cold-case-inquiry/ar-BB193M05?ocid=spartan-ntp-feeds
Bernie
« Reply #1 on: September 15, 2020, 02:38:41 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/two-people-arrested-over-suspected-18936758
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: September 15, 2020, 02:39:03 PM »
Dont remember this one at all

So does this mean he has replaced keith mangan as hide and seek champion of teesside?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: September 15, 2020, 02:39:20 PM »
that's some work after all this time!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: September 15, 2020, 02:46:02 PM »
Yes I remember this case, very strange, hopefully they have got to the bottom of it now.
barwickred
« Reply #5 on: September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM »
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: September 15, 2020, 03:26:05 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.
nekder365
« Reply #7 on: September 15, 2020, 03:28:53 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 03:26:05 PM
Quote from: barwickred on September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........
SmogOnTour
« Reply #8 on: September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM »
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.
nekder365
« Reply #9 on: September 15, 2020, 03:57:44 PM »
Nothing. He went to the loo his mum went to the ladies and he was never seen again...Sad and strange story... :unlike:
Wee_Willie
View Profile
« Reply #10 on: September 15, 2020, 04:00:28 PM »
Arresting two people suggests quite a bit
nekder365
« Reply #11 on: September 15, 2020, 04:02:32 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on September 15, 2020, 04:00:28 PM
Arresting two people suggests quite a bit

There is already rumours flying round here at the mo..... klins
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #13 on: September 15, 2020, 04:10:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: September 15, 2020, 04:21:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #15 on: September 15, 2020, 04:22:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.


were toilets on the pier back then?
Bernie
« Reply #16 on: September 15, 2020, 04:38:19 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:22:46 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.


were toilets on the pier back then?

Have you not read the article?

Mr Clark went to use the gents public toilets near to the pier on the promenade

Always seemed feasable to me that he'd maybe wandered onto the pier whilst waiting for his mam to come out of the bogs, and somehow fallen off the pier. Seemed to fit with him vanishing in the space of a minute or two in broad daylight in a public place.

These new arrests suggest the police think otherwise. Really hope the family get to know what happened to their son.
Steboro
« Reply #17 on: September 15, 2020, 04:45:02 PM »
Somebody must have righy grassed on them for it to be brought back up.
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #18 on: September 15, 2020, 04:46:40 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:38:19 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:22:46 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.


were toilets on the pier back then?

Have you not read the article?

Mr Clark went to use the gents public toilets near to the pier on the promenade

Always seemed feasable to me that he'd maybe wandered onto the pier whilst waiting for his mam to come out of the bogs, and somehow fallen off the pier. Seemed to fit with him vanishing in the space of a minute or two in broad daylight in a public place.

These new arrests suggest the police think otherwise. Really hope the family get to know what happened to their son.


No i saw headlines earlier, but not had chance to read the whole article. Just saw that his mam went to one toilet, he went to the other. I definitely don't think his parents are involved, or should i say, i hope they aren't
barwickred
« Reply #19 on: September 15, 2020, 04:58:47 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 03:26:05 PM
Quote from: barwickred on September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Who would have seen them though? Very little CCTV about. Story about visiting Saltburn could have been fabricated, or they could have went alone so the car was spotted to back up their story. No eye witnesses seen him at all. Was he even in Saltburn?
RedSteel
« Reply #20 on: September 15, 2020, 05:12:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on September 15, 2020, 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on September 15, 2020, 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

 charles


To not be seen by anyone at all during the day at the toilets by anyone else is iffy?

To be led away against his will from that point and not putting up a struggle, or making a loud noise or cry for help and not be seen is iffy also.

He was a bit slow from what i gathered but even so, would have insisted he told his mother before going off with others.

I hope the family get closure after all these years.
Atomic Dog
« Reply #21 on: September 15, 2020, 10:10:26 PM »
Some right Sherlock's on here The Sweeney will be in fear of tbeir job's 🤔

Joking aside poor fella,

Hope it brings some disclosure.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #22 on: September 16, 2020, 07:14:09 AM »
Confirmed its the parents who have been arrested, it sure theres any new evidence but well see.
Bernie
« Reply #23 on: September 16, 2020, 07:43:31 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735201/Murder-detectives-arrest-two-disappearance-23-year-old-man-seen-28-years-ago.html
RedSteel
« Reply #24 on: September 16, 2020, 10:51:15 AM »
The whole thing reminds me of previous cases that were never solved.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sFejkHFYxU

 
RedcarJJ
« Reply #25 on: September 16, 2020, 02:23:25 PM »
Daily Mail have confirmed it is his parents that have been arrested
nekder365
« Reply #26 on: September 16, 2020, 02:24:15 PM »
They are in the Gazette talking about it.....
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #27 on: September 16, 2020, 02:29:14 PM »
The Wichita Bugle is reporting the parents have been arrested.
nekder365
« Reply #28 on: September 16, 2020, 02:41:05 PM »
The Delaware Penny Saver had it 1st though........................ :chrisk:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #29 on: September 16, 2020, 02:48:44 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on September 16, 2020, 02:41:05 PM
The Delaware Penny Saver had it 1st though........................ :chrisk:

 
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #30 on: September 16, 2020, 04:48:50 PM »
It's a sad fact that most people are murdered by people they know. I remember thinking that when this story broke.
Micksgrill
« Reply #31 on: September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM »
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?
38red
« Reply #32 on: September 16, 2020, 06:31:10 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on September 16, 2020, 04:48:50 PM
It's a sad fact that most people are murdered by people they know. I remember thinking that when this story broke.
it's not really surprising that most murders aren't people killing random strangers
Snoozy
« Reply #33 on: September 16, 2020, 08:39:30 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?

The lad looks a lot like you Mick and the last time you were seen on Teesside was 1992. klins
boro_boro_boro
« Reply #34 on: September 16, 2020, 10:41:41 PM »
The mum and son walked from the home in Maske to Saltburn... anything could have happened
Micksgrill
« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:36:24 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on September 16, 2020, 08:39:30 PM
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?

The lad looks a lot like you Mick and the last time you were seen on Teesside was 1992. klins

I ain't ain't that porky sean, us southerners keep off the pies at our age. I'm toying with the idea of moving back or at least having a bolt hole up there as I'm gonna work from home permanently. Anyway, ha e you been out drinking since 1992?
headset
« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 06:43:28 AM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?

 monkey

You forgot to mention mention his other source of information....facebook souey
Bernie
« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 AM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:43:28 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?

 monkey

You forgot to mention mention his other source of information....facebook souey

ITG = In the Gazette
Logged
nekder365
« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 11:21:16 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:27:03 AM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:43:28 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?

 monkey

You forgot to mention mention his other source of information....facebook souey

ITG = In the Gazette

You just cant help yourself can you? I bet Lids laughs his cock off about how much space he owns in your head........ :unlike:
Bernie
« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 12:26:22 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 11:21:16 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 08:27:03 AM
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 06:43:28 AM
Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?

 monkey

You forgot to mention mention his other source of information....facebook souey

ITG = In the Gazette

You just cant help yourself can you? I bet Lids laughs his cock off about how much space he owns in your head........ :unlike:

Oh fuck off you miserable cunt.

Two other people mentioned him - why is it a problem if i do?

What concern of yours is it anyway?

If you have a hard on for self styled "hardmen" go and have a wank over green st  or some similar shit.  :wanker:
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 12:36:41 PM »
So does this class a more chew or just normal shite?



 
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 12:38:23 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 12:36:41 PM
So does this class a more chew or just normal shite?



 


It's all Lids fault, the cunt goes on holiday, and still lives in Bernies head.
Logged
Bob_Ender
« Reply #42 on: Today at 04:45:08 PM »
Police are digging back garden up,concrete breakers etc.In the gazette.
Logged
RIK MAYALL
« Reply #43 on: Today at 04:50:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on Today at 04:45:08 PM
Police are digging back garden up,concrete breakers etc.In the gazette.


A lot of activity down there today
Logged
