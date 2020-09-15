Bernie

Posts: 5 897 Saltburn Disapearance « on: September 15, 2020, 02:35:32 PM »



23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.



Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.



Lets hope this bring some closure for his family.



https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/two-arrested-over-1992-disappearance-of-23-year-old-man-after-cold-case-inquiry/ar-BB193M05?ocid=spartan-ntp-feeds







Always remember this happening.

Bernie

Posts: 5 897 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #1 on: September 15, 2020, 02:38:41 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/two-people-arrested-over-suspected-18936758





Don pepe

Posts: 790 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #2 on: September 15, 2020, 02:39:03 PM » Dont remember this one at all



So does this mean he has replaced keith mangan as hide and seek champion of teesside?

Itchy_ring

Yes I remember this case, very strange, hopefully they have got to the bottom of it now.

barwickred

Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Bernie

Posts: 5 897 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #6 on: September 15, 2020, 03:26:05 PM » Quote from: barwickred on September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

nekder365

Posts: 2 244 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #7 on: September 15, 2020, 03:28:53 PM » Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 03:26:05 PM Quote from: barwickred on September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........

SmogOnTour

Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

nekder365

Nothing. He went to the loo his mum went to the ladies and he was never seen again...Sad and strange story...

Wee_Willie

Arresting two people suggests quite a bit

Steboro

Somebody must have righy grassed on them for it to be brought back up.

barwickred

Posts: 315 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #19 on: September 15, 2020, 04:58:47 PM » Quote from: Bernie on September 15, 2020, 03:26:05 PM Quote from: barwickred on September 15, 2020, 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Who would have seen them though? Very little CCTV about. Story about visiting Saltburn could have been fabricated, or they could have went alone so the car was spotted to back up their story. No eye witnesses seen him at all. Was he even in Saltburn?

Atomic Dog

Some right Sherlock's on here The Sweeney will be in fear of tbeir job's 🤔



Joking aside poor fella,



Hope it brings some disclosure.

Itchy_ring

Confirmed its the parents who have been arrested, it sure theres any new evidence but well see.

Bernie

Posts: 5 897 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #23 on: September 16, 2020, 07:43:31 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735201/Murder-detectives-arrest-two-disappearance-23-year-old-man-seen-28-years-ago.html





RedSteel

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sFejkHFYxU



The whole thing reminds me of previous cases that were never solved.

RedcarJJ



Daily Mail have confirmed it is his parents that have been arrested

nekder365

They are in the Gazette talking about it.....

CLEM FANDANGO

The Wichita Bugle is reporting the parents have been arrested.

nekder365

The Delaware Penny Saver had it 1st though........................

Squarewheelbike

It's a sad fact that most people are murdered by people they know. I remember thinking that when this story broke.

Micksgrill

Posts: 973 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #31 on: September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM » Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK through his daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family? Logged

Snoozy

Posts: 301 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #33 on: September 16, 2020, 08:39:30 PM » Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK through his daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?



The lad looks a lot like you Mick and the last time you were seen on Teesside was 1992. The lad looks a lot like you Mick and the last time you were seen on Teesside was 1992. Logged

boro_boro_boro

The mum and son walked from the home in Maske to Saltburn... anything could have happened

Micksgrill

Posts: 973 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:36:24 AM » Quote from: Snoozy on September 16, 2020, 08:39:30 PM Quote from: Micksgrill on September 16, 2020, 05:21:33 PM Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK through his daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?



The lad looks a lot like you Mick and the last time you were seen on Teesside was 1992.

The lad looks a lot like you Mick and the last time you were seen on Teesside was 1992.

I ain't ain't that porky sean, us southerners keep off the pies at our age. I'm toying with the idea of moving back or at least having a bolt hole up there as I'm gonna work from home permanently. Anyway, ha e you been out drinking since 1992?

Johnny Thunder

So does this class a more chew or just normal shite?