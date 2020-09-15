|
Bernie
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.
I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.
What from in the toilet?
No.
I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.
RIK MAYALL
were toilets on the pier back then?
Bernie
RIK MAYALL
No i saw headlines earlier, but not had chance to read the whole article. Just saw that his mam went to one toilet, he went to the other. I definitely don't think his parents are involved, or should i say, i hope they aren't
RedSteel
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.
I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.
What from in the toilet?
To not be seen by anyone at all during the day at the toilets by anyone else is iffy?
To be led away against his will from that point and not putting up a struggle, or making a loud noise or cry for help and not be seen is iffy also.
He was a bit slow from what i gathered but even so, would have insisted he told his mother before going off with others.
I hope the family get closure after all these years.
