September 16, 2020, 06:39:13 PM
News:

Author Topic: Saltburn Disapearance  (Read 700 times)
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« on: Yesterday at 02:35:32 PM »
Always remember this happening.

23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.

Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.

Lets hope this bring some closure for his family.

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/two-arrested-over-1992-disappearance-of-23-year-old-man-after-cold-case-inquiry/ar-BB193M05?ocid=spartan-ntp-feeds
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:38:41 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/two-people-arrested-over-suspected-18936758
Don pepe
Posts: 779


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:39:03 PM »
Dont remember this one at all

So does this mean he has replaced keith mangan as hide and seek champion of teesside?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 15 098



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:39:20 PM »
that's some work after all this time!
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 748


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:46:02 PM »
Yes I remember this case, very strange, hopefully they have got to the bottom of it now.
barwickred
Posts: 315


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM »
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:26:05 PM »
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:28:53 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:05 PM
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 735


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM »
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:57:44 PM »
Nothing. He went to the loo his mum went to the ladies and he was never seen again...Sad and strange story... :unlike:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 355



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:00:28 PM »
Arresting two people suggests quite a bit
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:02:32 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 04:00:28 PM
Arresting two people suggests quite a bit

There is already rumours flying round here at the mo..... klins
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM »
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 255


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 04:21:58 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 255


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 04:22:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.


were toilets on the pier back then?
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:38:19 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:22:46 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.


were toilets on the pier back then?

Have you not read the article?

Mr Clark went to use the gents public toilets near to the pier on the promenade

Always seemed feasable to me that he'd maybe wandered onto the pier whilst waiting for his mam to come out of the bogs, and somehow fallen off the pier. Seemed to fit with him vanishing in the space of a minute or two in broad daylight in a public place.

These new arrests suggest the police think otherwise. Really hope the family get to know what happened to their son.
Steboro
Posts: 3 435


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:45:02 PM »
Somebody must have righy grassed on them for it to be brought back up.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 255


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 04:46:40 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:38:19 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:22:46 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:21:58 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

No.

I assumed he must have come out of the bog and whilst hanging about for his Mam fell off the pier or something.


were toilets on the pier back then?

Have you not read the article?

Mr Clark went to use the gents public toilets near to the pier on the promenade

Always seemed feasable to me that he'd maybe wandered onto the pier whilst waiting for his mam to come out of the bogs, and somehow fallen off the pier. Seemed to fit with him vanishing in the space of a minute or two in broad daylight in a public place.

These new arrests suggest the police think otherwise. Really hope the family get to know what happened to their son.


No i saw headlines earlier, but not had chance to read the whole article. Just saw that his mam went to one toilet, he went to the other. I definitely don't think his parents are involved, or should i say, i hope they aren't
barwickred
Posts: 315


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:05 PM
Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM
Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Who would have seen them though? Very little CCTV about. Story about visiting Saltburn could have been fabricated, or they could have went alone so the car was spotted to back up their story. No eye witnesses seen him at all. Was he even in Saltburn?
RedSteel
Posts: 9 832

UTB


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:12:10 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM
Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM
Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.


What from in the toilet?

 charles


To not be seen by anyone at all during the day at the toilets by anyone else is iffy?

To be led away against his will from that point and not putting up a struggle, or making a loud noise or cry for help and not be seen is iffy also.

He was a bit slow from what i gathered but even so, would have insisted he told his mother before going off with others.

I hope the family get closure after all these years.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 141


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 PM »
Some right Sherlock's on here The Sweeney will be in fear of tbeir job's 🤔

Joking aside poor fella,

Hope it brings some disclosure.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 748


« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:14:09 AM »
Confirmed its the parents who have been arrested, it sure theres any new evidence but well see.
Bernie
Posts: 5 885


« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:43:31 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735201/Murder-detectives-arrest-two-disappearance-23-year-old-man-seen-28-years-ago.html
RedSteel
Posts: 9 832

UTB


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:51:15 AM »
The whole thing reminds me of previous cases that were never solved.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sFejkHFYxU

 
RedcarJJ
Posts: 1 581



« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:23:25 PM »
Daily Mail have confirmed it is his parents that have been arrested
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:24:15 PM »
They are in the Gazette talking about it.....
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 304



« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:29:14 PM »
The Wichita Bugle is reporting the parents have been arrested.
nekder365
Posts: 2 219


« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:41:05 PM »
The Delaware Penny Saver had it 1st though........................ :chrisk:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 304



« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:48:44 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on Today at 02:41:05 PM
The Delaware Penny Saver had it 1st though........................ :chrisk:

 
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 929


« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:48:50 PM »
It's a sad fact that most people are murdered by people they know. I remember thinking that when this story broke.
Micksgrill
Posts: 970


« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:21:33 PM »
Has anyone asked Lids for an update as he is normally ITK  through his  daughters friends brother who is best of mates with the family?
38red
Posts: 438


« Reply #32 on: Today at 06:31:10 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 04:48:50 PM
It's a sad fact that most people are murdered by people they know. I remember thinking that when this story broke.
it's not really surprising that most murders aren't people killing random strangers
