Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 885





Posts: 5 885 Saltburn Disapearance « on: Yesterday at 02:35:32 PM »



23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.



Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.



Lets hope this bring some closure for his family.



https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/two-arrested-over-1992-disappearance-of-23-year-old-man-after-cold-case-inquiry/ar-BB193M05?ocid=spartan-ntp-feeds







Always remember this happening.23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.Lets hope this bring some closure for his family. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 885





Posts: 5 885 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:38:41 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/two-people-arrested-over-suspected-18936758



Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 779





Posts: 779 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:39:03 PM » Dont remember this one at all



So does this mean he has replaced keith mangan as hide and seek champion of teesside? Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 748





Posts: 1 748 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 02:46:02 PM » Yes I remember this case, very strange, hopefully they have got to the bottom of it now. Logged

barwickred

Offline



Posts: 315





Posts: 315 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM » Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them? Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 885





Posts: 5 885 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:26:05 PM » Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight. Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 219





Posts: 2 219 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:28:53 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:05 PM Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........ It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........ Logged

SmogOnTour

Offline



Posts: 1 735





Posts: 1 735 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM » Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier. Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 219





Posts: 2 219 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:57:44 PM » Nothing. He went to the loo his mum went to the ladies and he was never seen again...Sad and strange story... Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 355







Posts: 9 355 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:00:28 PM » Arresting two people suggests quite a bit Logged

Steboro

Offline



Posts: 3 435





Posts: 3 435 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 04:45:02 PM » Somebody must have righy grassed on them for it to be brought back up. Logged

barwickred

Offline



Posts: 315





Posts: 315 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 04:58:47 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 03:26:05 PM Quote from: barwickred on Yesterday at 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Who would have seen them though? Very little CCTV about. Story about visiting Saltburn could have been fabricated, or they could have went alone so the car was spotted to back up their story. No eye witnesses seen him at all. Was he even in Saltburn? Who would have seen them though? Very little CCTV about. Story about visiting Saltburn could have been fabricated, or they could have went alone so the car was spotted to back up their story. No eye witnesses seen him at all. Was he even in Saltburn? Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 832



UTB





Posts: 9 832UTB Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 05:12:10 PM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:10:44 PM Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 04:08:05 PM Quote from: SmogOnTour on Yesterday at 03:54:58 PM Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier.



I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.

I always assumed he fell into the sea and drowned.



What from in the toilet?

What from in the toilet?







To not be seen by anyone at all during the day at the toilets by anyone else is iffy?



To be led away against his will from that point and not putting up a struggle, or making a loud noise or cry for help and not be seen is iffy also.



He was a bit slow from what i gathered but even so, would have insisted he told his mother before going off with others.



I hope the family get closure after all these years. To not be seen by anyone at all during the day at the toilets by anyone else is iffy?To be led away against his will from that point and not putting up a struggle, or making a loud noise or cry for help and not be seen is iffy also.He was a bit slow from what i gathered but even so, would have insisted he told his mother before going off with others.I hope the family get closure after all these years. Logged

Atomic Dog

Offline



Posts: 141





Bow Wow Wow





Posts: 141Bow Wow Wow Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:10:26 PM » Some right Sherlock's on here The Sweeney will be in fear of tbeir job's 🤔



Joking aside poor fella,



Hope it brings some disclosure. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 748





Posts: 1 748 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #22 on: Today at 07:14:09 AM » Confirmed its the parents who have been arrested, it sure theres any new evidence but well see. Logged

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 5 885





Posts: 5 885 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #23 on: Today at 07:43:31 AM » https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8735201/Murder-detectives-arrest-two-disappearance-23-year-old-man-seen-28-years-ago.html



Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 832



UTB





Posts: 9 832UTB Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #24 on: Today at 10:51:15 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2sFejkHFYxU



The whole thing reminds me of previous cases that were never solved. Logged

RedcarJJ



Offline



Posts: 1 581







Chubby ChaserPosts: 1 581 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #25 on: Today at 02:23:25 PM » Daily Mail have confirmed it is his parents that have been arrested Logged Chunts

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 219





Posts: 2 219 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #26 on: Today at 02:24:15 PM » They are in the Gazette talking about it..... Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 304







Posts: 15 304 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #27 on: Today at 02:29:14 PM » The Wichita Bugle is reporting the parents have been arrested. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 2 219





Posts: 2 219 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #28 on: Today at 02:41:05 PM » The Delaware Penny Saver had it 1st though........................ Logged

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 929





Posts: 6 929 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #30 on: Today at 04:48:50 PM » It's a sad fact that most people are murdered by people they know. I remember thinking that when this story broke. Logged