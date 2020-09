Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 869





Posts: 5 869 Saltburn Disapearance « on: Today at 02:35:32 PM »



23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.



Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.



Lets hope this bring some closure for his family.



https://www.msn.com/en-gb/news/uknews/two-arrested-over-1992-disappearance-of-23-year-old-man-after-cold-case-inquiry/ar-BB193M05?ocid=spartan-ntp-feeds







Always remember this happening.23 year old lad out for a walk on Saltburn seafront with his parents one afternoon. Went to the bog and was never seen or heard from ever again. Literally disapeared in front of his family.Now two people arrested on suspiciaon of murder.Lets hope this bring some closure for his family. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 869





Posts: 5 869 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:38:41 PM » https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/two-people-arrested-over-suspected-18936758



Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Don pepe

Offline



Posts: 769





Posts: 769 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #2 on: Today at 02:39:03 PM » Dont remember this one at all



So does this mean he has replaced keith mangan as hide and seek champion of teesside? Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 747





Posts: 1 747 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:46:02 PM » Yes I remember this case, very strange, hopefully they have got to the bottom of it now. Logged

barwickred

Online



Posts: 314





Posts: 314 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:14:54 PM » Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them? Logged Theres always some fucker trying to win the internet.

Bernie

Online



Posts: 5 869





Posts: 5 869 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:26:05 PM » Quote from: barwickred on Today at 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight. Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 193





Posts: 2 193 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:28:53 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 03:26:05 PM Quote from: barwickred on Today at 03:14:54 PM Parents complicit? Looking after someone with Learning Disabilities taking their toll on them?



Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

Doubt it - they would hardly be likely to stage something in a busy spot in broad daylight.

It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........ It was Christmas bank holiday if i remember i was visiting my dad at the caravan park there but the rozzers were a bit thin on the ground cos there was a massive kick off in Boro at the time........ Logged

SmogOnTour

Online



Posts: 1 735





Posts: 1 735 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:58 PM » Were there any witnesses? Whole thing seems rather strange given it was near the pier. Logged

nekder365

Online



Posts: 2 193





Posts: 2 193 Re: Saltburn Disapearance « Reply #9 on: Today at 03:57:44 PM » Nothing. He went to the loo his mum went to the ladies and he was never seen again...Sad and strange story... Logged