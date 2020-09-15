Bobupanddown

Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « on: Yesterday at 10:33:26 AM »



Deaths 16% down on average.

170k less hopital admissions than last year.



A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know if you've had it.



What a load of fucking bollocks.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:35:21 AM » I'm sick to death of hearing about the lie that is Covid.



Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:37:25 AM » I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday. Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery driver walking round the shop.





Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!

Bobupanddown

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:03:46 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 10:35:21 AM Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......



That's not the case in the ONS data.



For the week ending September 4th there were 693 respiratory disease deaths. There were 78 deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate (those figures are not exclusive, the 78 were likely also included in the 693).



Nobody below the age of 50 died with Covid mentioned on the death certificate.



The data is clear, Covid is far more dangerous to males than females and if you're younger than 50 its statistically harmless to you.



The data is here



https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales



The elderly and those with conditions need to be isolated while we allow the virus to burn through the rest of us, this will create heard immunity similar to in Sweden and then Covid is no longer a threat.

Pallys bar stool

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:05:13 AM » There is a balance. It isn't a myth. I know people who have had it, a family two kids were unwell but nothing major, two parents bot early 40's and marathon runners got pneumonia and are still not 100% now 6 months later.



I also know people who work in care homes and they relayed a gruesome reality.



But for the handful of people I know personally who have had it, I don't know anybody who has died and I know a lot of people who have had their life turned upside down. Some have lost businesses, jobs, they're depressed.



We need to have something to live for beyond netflix and an hours walk.

sockets



TRUMP 2020





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:24:36 AM »



Bastards with all the power want everyone to be submissive . To obey what they say and say fuck all about it the mask is a symbol of submissiveness like a pack of brainless sheep all looking the same all following orders





Working well for em the moment most people are doing exactly what they want . What ever plans the cunts have for us all in the future they will be facing a bunch of wet fannies who will do anything they say thanks to all this training the sheep are getting















Went back in the Bookies other evening lad took one look at me behind counter and said it's ok anno u ain't gonna wear a mask go stick your bets on .. told em how it was weeks ago now they don't bother me .





David Icke got it right.
Bastards with all the power want everyone to be submissive . To obey what they say and say fuck all about it the mask is a symbol of submissiveness like a pack of brainless sheep all looking the same all following orders

Working well for em the moment most people are doing exactly what they want . What ever plans the cunts have for us all in the future they will be facing a bunch of wet fannies who will do anything they say thanks to all this training the sheep are getting

Went back in the Bookies other evening lad took one look at me behind counter and said it's ok anno u ain't gonna wear a mask go stick your bets on .. told em how it was weeks ago now they don't bother me .

Any punter who decides to get stroppy about it will get laid out in front of the Irish lotto section

Itchy_ring

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 AM » As Pally says it isn't an entire myth but that said it's been over hyped and dramatised.



To give another view on care homes, my parents who are both late 70s, live in Spain and visit a friend who is well into her 80s in a care home, about 10 days ago they got told it was going into lockdown and they couldn't visit anymore because of a Covid outbreak, according to the home 17 staff and 50 odd residents had tested positive, most had no symptoms and those that did only had very mild and this is where I have an issue as I really don't believe it is particularly deadly and we have been lied to continually by the government about it.



To the point about long term effects, there was a 40 year old woman on the radio this morning saying a similar thing so for some reason a very small number of previously health people do have an adverse reaction but then there are a lot of other illnesses that come on suddenly and have a the capacity for long term impact, again interestingly she said her old age mother caught it and had next to no effects.



Time to get on with life and let individuals make their own choices on whether to hide away or face the risk.



Logged

Pallys bar stool

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:48:36 AM » I don't know how accurate this is, as I avoid the news but I did read that when it mutated a weaker strain had become the most dominant in Italy and perhaps that is happening elsewhere now. That may be our best way out of it.

sockets



TRUMP 2020





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:49:07 AM »



Rather be a human than a slave stick your new world order up your arse



cracking old knee's up



These lot have decided which way they are going
Rather be a human than a slave stick your new world order up your arse

cracking old knee's up

Class http://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1304804515279966210?s=20

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:54:46 AM » I agree 100%. Time to get on with life.



Which is pretty much what Im doing. Apart from Im not allowed to go to work yet.



There was 20 of us round a couple of tables in a pub I use the other weekend watching the racing.



If you arent comfortable, you shield, and you shield heavily.

sockets



TRUMP 2020





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 AM »



That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doing





Yeah enough's enough now they driving people round the fucking bend with it all.
That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doing

Can't believe it I like lefties

maggiethatcherrulesok

WLM





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:00:28 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 11:59:17 AM



That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doing





Can't believe it I like lefties

Block me!! Lefty cunt

sockets



TRUMP 2020





Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 12:03:55 PM »



If they are lefty slime they are the nicest lefty slime I have seen I'd spend some time having a sing along with em

Bernie

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:17:40 PM » Quote from: maggiethatcherrulesok on Yesterday at 10:37:25 AM I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday. Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery driver walking round the shop.

Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!





Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!



I was walking in the Dales on Sunday. On the way back we stopped in Richmond for fish & chips.

Got to the door and realised i didn't have a mask, so popped my head around the door of the (empty) shop and explained i'd not got a mask, but could i come in anyway?



The staff (who were not wearing masks) told me no, absolutely not. No mask, no entry.



So we fucked off round the corner to Spoons and spent our £ there.



To recap - i was denied entry to an empty chip shop cos i didn't have mask, but was allowed to sit amongst 150 others, with non of us wearing masks.



I was walking in the Dales on Sunday. On the way back we stopped in Richmond for fish & chips.
Got to the door and realised i didn't have a mask, so popped my head around the door of the (empty) shop and explained i'd not got a mask, but could i come in anyway?

The staff (who were not wearing masks) told me no, absolutely not. No mask, no entry.

So we fucked off round the corner to Spoons and spent our £ there.

To recap - i was denied entry to an empty chip shop cos i didn't have mask, but was allowed to sit amongst 150 others, with non of us wearing masks.

World has gone fucking mad.

Steboro

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 01:08:55 PM » Back to my office today for the first time in 6 months.



All sorts of stupid restrictions put in place via email and no action on any of it.



We must take out temperature before entering the office, is there a thermometer? Nope.



Sanitize everything after its been touched. We have the exact same amount of cleaning products we had 4 years ago.



Always wear a mask, there are 2 of us and barely ever in the office at the same time. Plus no masks available in the office.



No matter where you go around here now 20% of people might actually wear masks and thats being generous. The whole thing has basically now been fucked off. Why? because of rules put in place that make no sense but financial gain. You can sit in a restaurant with loads of people but kids are going to school half the week and have to wear masks.



They opened the fucking casinos before they opened local businesses. Why the State makes loads of money from the casino.



All places have signs on the door saying "Mask Required State Mandate" that's as far as it goes.









Logged

Wee_Willie

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 03:59:20 PM » I saw a teacher driving into school this morning sporting a mask and a face shield.



How the fuck can you teach looking like that ....

Bobupanddown

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:17:16 PM » Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:05:13 AM There is a balance. It isn't a myth. I know people who have had it, a family two kids were unwell but nothing major, two parents bot early 40's and marathon runners got pneumonia and are still not 100% now 6 months later.



That's pretty much irrelevant though. You can pick any illness in the world and there will be cases of it harming some people and not others. There are an uncountable number of reasons why that can happen.



When we talk about virus, bacteria and disease the science has been settled for a generation. Every outbreak that has happened for the past 40 years has been modelled and mapped in the same way. Then Covid comes along and governments around the world throw that scientific methodology of out the window.



Never before have we tracked deaths based on the mention of a virus on a death certificate. Either it caused the death or it is materially irrelevant.

That was the case from the day we started tracking the death data up until Covid turned up. Why?



H1N1 (Swine Flu)

SARS (Which is a coronavirus)

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease



All tracked as normal outbreaks, but Covid 19 comes along and we change the rule book?



Now we don't talk about deaths, we talk about positive tests. Tests we know give a high percentage of false positives. We ignore the statistical reality that if you test more you inevitably get more positive results.



This isn't normal behaviour and has gone way beyond a panicky government, something untoward is happening here.



Quote from: Pallys bar stool on Yesterday at 11:05:13 AM I also know people who work in care homes and they relayed a gruesome reality.



But for the handful of people I know personally who have had it, I don't know anybody who has died and I know a lot of people who have had their life turned upside down. Some have lost businesses, jobs, they're depressed.



We need to have something to live for beyond netflix and an hours walk.



More people are dying from the flu every day than Covid 19 - we're not locking down the country because of the flu so what sense does that make?



That's pretty much irrelevant though. You can pick any illness in the world and there will be cases of it harming some people and not others. There are an uncountable number of reasons why that can happen.

When we talk about virus, bacteria and disease the science has been settled for a generation. Every outbreak that has happened for the past 40 years has been modelled and mapped in the same way. Then Covid comes along and governments around the world throw that scientific methodology of out the window.

Never before have we tracked deaths based on the mention of a virus on a death certificate. Either it caused the death or it is materially irrelevant.

That was the case from the day we started tracking the death data up until Covid turned up. Why?

H1N1 (Swine Flu)

SARS (Which is a coronavirus)

Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

All tracked as normal outbreaks, but Covid 19 comes along and we change the rule book?

Now we don't talk about deaths, we talk about positive tests. Tests we know give a high percentage of false positives. We ignore the statistical reality that if you test more you inevitably get more positive results.

This isn't normal behaviour and has gone way beyond a panicky government, something untoward is happening here.

More people are dying from the flu every day than Covid 19 - we're not locking down the country because of the flu so what sense does that make?





CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 07:34:02 PM »



- COVID is real

- It is highly infectious

- Steps like social distancing and masks etc have helped moderate new infections

- The underlying mortality rate seems relatively low (similar to flu?) BUT the main concern is that due it being infectious a small % of a lot of people is still way too many for health services to handle at any time



The strategy on COVID has been and remains - to try to manage it and eek out new serious cases over time so that the hospitals etc can handle it. At the start of this the genuine concern globally was that facilities were being overwhelmed and there was a real danger of many ill people going untreated.



The virus seems to have various strains of different strengths and to be changing over time. I'm not convinced there will be a vaccine for this. My attitude is we will all likely get it (if not already) and for the small % who get serious symptoms we need to make sure we have capacity and treatment available to them (the treatment of the hospitalized cases seems too have improved as DRs have learnt etc).



We all need to help try to make sure that new infection rates stay manageable.



DR CLEMINGTON'S TAKE:
- COVID is real
- It is highly infectious
- Steps like social distancing and masks etc have helped moderate new infections
- The underlying mortality rate seems relatively low (similar to flu?) BUT the main concern is that due it being infectious a small % of a lot of people is still way too many for health services to handle at any time

The strategy on COVID has been and remains - to try to manage it and eek out new serious cases over time so that the hospitals etc can handle it. At the start of this the genuine concern globally was that facilities were being overwhelmed and there was a real danger of many ill people going untreated.

The virus seems to have various strains of different strengths and to be changing over time. I'm not convinced there will be a vaccine for this. My attitude is we will all likely get it (if not already) and for the small % who get serious symptoms we need to make sure we have capacity and treatment available to them (the treatment of the hospitalized cases seems too have improved as DRs have learnt etc).

We all need to help try to make sure that new infection rates stay manageable.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 07:48:50 PM »



Just took aspirin and had a wank and felt better later the same day.













I've had it 30 times over the last 6 months*
Just took aspirin and had a wank and felt better later the same day.

* it might have been a headache.

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion