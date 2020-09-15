|
Bobupanddown
Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......
That's not the case in the ONS data.
For the week ending September 4th there were 693 respiratory disease deaths. There were 78 deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate (those figures are not exclusive, the 78 were likely also included in the 693).
Nobody below the age of 50 died with Covid mentioned on the death certificate.
The data is clear, Covid is far more dangerous to males than females and if you're younger than 50 its statistically harmless to you.
The data is herehttps://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales
The elderly and those with conditions need to be isolated while we allow the virus to burn through the rest of us, this will create heard immunity similar to in Sweden and then Covid is no longer a threat.
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 5
There is a balance. It isn't a myth. I know people who have had it, a family two kids were unwell but nothing major, two parents bot early 40's and marathon runners got pneumonia and are still not 100% now 6 months later.
I also know people who work in care homes and they relayed a gruesome reality.
But for the handful of people I know personally who have had it, I don't know anybody who has died and I know a lot of people who have had their life turned upside down. Some have lost businesses, jobs, they're depressed.
We need to have something to live for beyond netflix and an hours walk.
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 5
I don't know how accurate this is, as I avoid the news but I did read that when it mutated a weaker strain had become the most dominant in Italy and perhaps that is happening elsewhere now. That may be our best way out of it.
Bernie
I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday. Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery driver walking round the shop.
Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!
I was walking in the Dales on Sunday. On the way back we stopped in Richmond for fish & chips.
Got to the door and realised i didn't have a mask, so popped my head around the door of the (empty) shop and explained i'd not got a mask, but could i come in anyway?
The staff (who were not wearing masks) told me no, absolutely not. No mask, no entry.
So we fucked off round the corner to Spoons and spent our £ there.
To recap - i was denied entry to an empty chip shop cos i didn't have mask, but was allowed to sit amongst 150 others, with non of us wearing masks.
World has gone fucking mad.
Bobupanddown
There is a balance. It isn't a myth. I know people who have had it, a family two kids were unwell but nothing major, two parents bot early 40's and marathon runners got pneumonia and are still not 100% now 6 months later.
That's pretty much irrelevant though. You can pick any illness in the world and there will be cases of it harming some people and not others. There are an uncountable number of reasons why that can happen.
When we talk about virus, bacteria and disease the science has been settled for a generation. Every outbreak that has happened for the past 40 years has been modelled and mapped in the same way. Then Covid comes along and governments around the world throw that scientific methodology of out the window.
Never before have we tracked deaths based on the mention of a virus on a death certificate. Either it caused the death or it is materially irrelevant.
That was the case from the day we started tracking the death data up until Covid turned up. Why?
H1N1 (Swine Flu)
SARS (Which is a coronavirus)
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease
All tracked as normal outbreaks, but Covid 19 comes along and we change the rule book?
Now we don't talk about deaths, we talk about positive tests. Tests we know give a high percentage of false positives. We ignore the statistical reality that if you test more you inevitably get more positive results.
This isn't normal behaviour and has gone way beyond a panicky government, something untoward is happening here.
I also know people who work in care homes and they relayed a gruesome reality.
But for the handful of people I know personally who have had it, I don't know anybody who has died and I know a lot of people who have had their life turned upside down. Some have lost businesses, jobs, they're depressed.
We need to have something to live for beyond netflix and an hours walk.
More people are dying from the flu every day than Covid 19 - we're not locking down the country because of the flu so what sense does that make?
CLEM FANDANGO
DR CLEMINGTON'S TAKE:
- COVID is real
- It is highly infectious
- Steps like social distancing and masks etc have helped moderate new infections
- The underlying mortality rate seems relatively low (similar to flu?) BUT the main concern is that due it being infectious a small % of a lot of people is still way too many for health services to handle at any time
The strategy on COVID has been and remains - to try to manage it and eek out new serious cases over time so that the hospitals etc can handle it. At the start of this the genuine concern globally was that facilities were being overwhelmed and there was a real danger of many ill people going untreated.
The virus seems to have various strains of different strengths and to be changing over time. I'm not convinced there will be a vaccine for this. My attitude is we will all likely get it (if not already) and for the small % who get serious symptoms we need to make sure we have capacity and treatment available to them (the treatment of the hospitalized cases seems too have improved as DRs have learnt etc).
We all need to help try to make sure that new infection rates stay manageable.
Pallys bar stool
Offline
Posts: 5
Fucking fairgrounds going off around the country at the minute but only 6 around in the garden for a drink
Ben G
I had COVID back in March.
Wish somebody had told me that it was just a myth.
How do you know? Im not saying you didnt, just wondering how you know.
I had a positive test whilst in isolation on a military establishment.
Fuck you cunt
