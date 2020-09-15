There is a balance. It isn't a myth. I know people who have had it, a family two kids were unwell but nothing major, two parents bot early 40's and marathon runners got pneumonia and are still not 100% now 6 months later.
That's pretty much irrelevant though. You can pick any illness in the world and there will be cases of it harming some people and not others. There are an uncountable number of reasons why that can happen.
When we talk about virus, bacteria and disease the science has been settled for a generation. Every outbreak that has happened for the past 40 years has been modelled and mapped in the same way. Then Covid comes along and governments around the world throw that scientific methodology of out the window.
Never before have we tracked deaths based on the mention of a virus on a death certificate. Either it caused the death or it is materially irrelevant.
That was the case from the day we started tracking the death data up until Covid turned up. Why?
H1N1 (Swine Flu)
SARS (Which is a coronavirus)
Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease
All tracked as normal outbreaks, but Covid 19 comes along and we change the rule book?
Now we don't talk about deaths, we talk about positive tests. Tests we know give a high percentage of false positives. We ignore the statistical reality that if you test more you inevitably get more positive results.
This isn't normal behaviour and has gone way beyond a panicky government, something untoward is happening here.
I also know people who work in care homes and they relayed a gruesome reality.
But for the handful of people I know personally who have had it, I don't know anybody who has died and I know a lot of people who have had their life turned upside down. Some have lost businesses, jobs, they're depressed.
We need to have something to live for beyond netflix and an hours walk.
More people are dying from the flu every day than Covid 19 - we're not locking down the country because of the flu so what sense does that make?