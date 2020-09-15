I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday. Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery driver walking round the shop.
Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!
I was walking in the Dales on Sunday. On the way back we stopped in Richmond for fish & chips.
Got to the door and realised i didn't have a mask, so popped my head around the door of the (empty) shop and explained i'd not got a mask, but could i come in anyway?
The staff (who were not wearing masks) told me no, absolutely not. No mask, no entry.
So we fucked off round the corner to Spoons and spent our £ there.
To recap - i was denied entry to an empty chip shop cos i didn't have mask, but was allowed to sit amongst 150 others, with non of us wearing masks.
World has gone fucking mad.