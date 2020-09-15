Bobupanddown

Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « on: Today at 10:33:26 AM »



Deaths 16% down on average.

170k less hopital admissions than last year.



A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know if you've had it.



What a load of fucking bollocks.

RIK MAYALL

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:21 AM » I'm sick to death of hearing about the lie that is Covid.



Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:25 AM » I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday. Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery driver walking round the shop.

Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!





Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!

Bobupanddown

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:03:46 AM » Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:35:21 AM Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......



That's not the case in the ONS data.



For the week ending September 4th there were 693 respiratory disease deaths. There were 78 deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate (those figures are not exclusive, the 78 were likely also included in the 693).



Nobody below the age of 50 died with Covid mentioned on the death certificate.



The data is clear, Covid is far more dangerous to males than females and if you're younger than 50 its statistically harmless to you.



The data is here



https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/weeklyprovisionalfiguresondeathsregisteredinenglandandwales



The elderly and those with conditions need to be isolated while we allow the virus to burn through the rest of us, this will create heard immunity similar to in Sweden and then Covid is no longer a threat.

Pallys bar stool

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:05:13 AM » There is a balance. It isn't a myth. I know people who have had it, a family two kids were unwell but nothing major, two parents bot early 40's and marathon runners got pneumonia and are still not 100% now 6 months later.



I also know people who work in care homes and they relayed a gruesome reality.



But for the handful of people I know personally who have had it, I don't know anybody who has died and I know a lot of people who have had their life turned upside down. Some have lost businesses, jobs, they're depressed.



We need to have something to live for beyond netflix and an hours walk. Logged

sockets



Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:24:36 AM »



Bastards with all the power want everyone to be submissive . To obey what they say and say fuck all about it the mask is a symbol of submissiveness like a pack of brainless sheep all looking the same all following orders





Working well for em the moment most people are doing exactly what they want . What ever plans the cunts have for us all in the future they will be facing a bunch of wet fannies who will do anything they say thanks to all this training the sheep are getting















Went back in the Bookies other evening lad took one look at me behind counter and said it's ok anno u ain't gonna wear a mask go stick your bets on .. told em how it was weeks ago now they don't bother me .





David Icke got it right.Bastards with all the power want everyone to be submissive . To obey what they say and say fuck all about it the mask is a symbol of submissiveness like a pack of brainless sheep all looking the same all following ordersWorking well for em the moment most people are doing exactly what they want . What ever plans the cunts have for us all in the future they will be facing a bunch of wet fannies who will do anything they say thanks to all this training the sheep are gettingWent back in the Bookies other evening lad took one look at me behind counter and said it's ok anno u ain't gonna wear a mask go stick your bets on .. told em how it was weeks ago now they don't bother me .Any punter who decides to get stroppy about it will get laid out in front of the Irish lotto section

Itchy_ring

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #6 on: Today at 11:44:04 AM » As Pally says it isn't an entire myth but that said it's been over hyped and dramatised.



To give another view on care homes, my parents who are both late 70s, live in Spain and visit a friend who is well into her 80s in a care home, about 10 days ago they got told it was going into lockdown and they couldn't visit anymore because of a Covid outbreak, according to the home 17 staff and 50 odd residents had tested positive, most had no symptoms and those that did only had very mild and this is where I have an issue as I really don't believe it is particularly deadly and we have been lied to continually by the government about it.



To the point about long term effects, there was a 40 year old woman on the radio this morning saying a similar thing so for some reason a very small number of previously health people do have an adverse reaction but then there are a lot of other illnesses that come on suddenly and have a the capacity for long term impact, again interestingly she said her old age mother caught it and had next to no effects.



Time to get on with life and let individuals make their own choices on whether to hide away or face the risk.



Pallys bar stool

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #7 on: Today at 11:48:36 AM » I don't know how accurate this is, as I avoid the news but I did read that when it mutated a weaker strain had become the most dominant in Italy and perhaps that is happening elsewhere now. That may be our best way out of it.

sockets



Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #8 on: Today at 11:49:07 AM »



Rather be a human than a slave stick your new world order up your arse



cracking old knee's up



These lot have decided which way they are goingRather be a human than a slave stick your new world order up your arsecracking old knee's upClass http://twitter.com/intheMatrixxx/status/1304804515279966210?s=20

maggiethatcherrulesok

Posts: 437WLM Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #9 on: Today at 11:54:46 AM » I agree 100%. Time to get on with life.



Which is pretty much what Im doing. Apart from Im not allowed to go to work yet.



There was 20 of us round a couple of tables in a pub I use the other weekend watching the racing.



If you arent comfortable, you shield, and you shield heavily.

sockets



Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #10 on: Today at 11:59:17 AM »



That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doing





Yeah enough's enough now they driving people round the fucking bend with it all.That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doingCan't believe it I like lefties

maggiethatcherrulesok

Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #11 on: Today at 12:00:28 PM » Quote from: sockets on Today at 11:59:17 AM



That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doing





Can't believe it I like lefties

Yeah enough's enough now they driving people round the fucking bend with it all.That video link above I posted .. I think they are all lefties from unite .. might be wrong but I actually like tha shit they are doingCan't believe it I like lefties

Block me!! Lefty cunt Block me!! Lefty cunt

sockets



Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « Reply #12 on: Today at 12:03:55 PM »



If they are lefty slime they are the nicest lefty slime I have seen I'd spend some time having a sing along with em