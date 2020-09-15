Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020, 10:41:02 AM
Author Topic: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish?  (Read 12 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 10:33:26 AM »


Deaths 16% down on average.
170k less hopital admissions than last year.

A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know if you've had it.

What a load of fucking bollocks.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:35:21 AM »
I'm sick to death of hearing about the lie that is Covid.

Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
maggiethatcherrulesok
WLM


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:37:25 AM »
I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday.   Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery  driver walking round the shop.


Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!
WLM
