September 15, 2020, 10:41:02 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish?
Author
Topic: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? (Read 12 times)
Bobupanddown
Posts: 4 071
Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish?
«
on:
Today
at 10:33:26 AM »
Deaths 16% down on average.
170k less hopital admissions than last year.
A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know if you've had it.
What a load of fucking bollocks.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 237
Once in every lifetime
Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:35:21 AM »
I'm sick to death of hearing about the lie that is Covid.
Nobody has died of Flu in 2020, how the fuck does that happen.......
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
maggiethatcherrulesok
Posts: 435
WLM
Re: Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:37:25 AM »
I walked into one stop on overfields yesterday. Not one person had a mask on including the staff & delivery driver walking round the shop.
Overfields and spennybronx dont believe!!
WLM
