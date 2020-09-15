Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 4 071





Posts: 4 071 Anyone still buying the Covid rubbish? « on: Today at 10:33:26 AM »



Deaths 16% down on average.

170k less hopital admissions than last year.



A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know if you've had it.



What a load of fucking bollocks.

Deaths 16% down on average.170k less hopital admissions than last year.A virus so deadly you have to be tested to know if you've had it.What a load of fucking bollocks. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



