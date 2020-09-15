Welcome,
September 15, 2020, 12:33:48 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
Ive got an IQ of at least 145
Author
Topic: Ive got an IQ of at least 145 (Read 148 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 005
Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
on:
Today
at 09:06:34 AM »
Apparently...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8727899/Can-complete-grammar-test-without-single-mistake.html
Full marks
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 073
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:10:54 AM »
That test wasn't remotely difficult.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 695
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:13:12 AM »
It were a peace of piss.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 005
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:20:25 AM »
There many people who wont got it right though.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 355
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:45:56 AM »
Peace of piss- oh dear....... Piece
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 695
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:46:44 AM »
Happy with "It were" then?
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 4 073
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:05:41 AM »
Honestly, this plaice.....
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 488
TRUMP 2020
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:42:07 AM »
Logged
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 552
Not big and not clever
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:49:11 AM »
I can't even spell y que.
Logged
CoB scum
Don pepe
Online
Posts: 766
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:10:26 PM »
Jennifer yellow hat type shit
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 604
Superstar
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 12:16:01 PM »
Think they were just the warm up questions to get you prepared
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 859
Re: Ive got an IQ of at least 145
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:20:39 PM »
Not so long ago a ten year old would pass that.
Now, after 40 years of the hard left running teaching unions, we have several generations of illiterates.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
