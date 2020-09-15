Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 15, 2020, 12:33:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Ive got an IQ of at least 145  (Read 148 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 005


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 09:06:34 AM »
Apparently...

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8727899/Can-complete-grammar-test-without-single-mistake.html

Full marks
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 073


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:10:54 AM »
That test wasn't remotely difficult.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 695


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:13:12 AM »
It were a peace of piss.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 005


View Profile WWW
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:20:25 AM »
There many people who wont got it right though.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 355


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:45:56 AM »
Peace of piss- oh dear....... Piece
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 695


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:46:44 AM »
Happy with "It were" then?

 
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 073


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:05:41 AM »
Honestly, this plaice.....
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 488


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:42:07 AM »
 charles charles charles charles
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 552


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:49:11 AM »
I can't even spell y que.  lost
Logged
CoB scum
Don pepe
*****
Online Online

Posts: 766


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:10:26 PM »
Jennifer yellow hat type shit
Logged
Minge
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 604

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:16:01 PM »
Think they were just the warm up questions to get you prepared
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 859


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:20:39 PM »
Not so long ago a ten year old would pass that.

Now, after 40 years of the hard left running teaching unions, we have several generations of illiterates.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 