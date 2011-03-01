Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
September 15, 2020, 04:32:15 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU (Read 161 times)
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 778
OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:56 PM »
IM THINKING OF SETTING UP A BUSINESS AND COULD USE YOUR CONTACTS AND EXPERTISE
ITS GOING TO BE A WEBSITE WHERE MEN CAN MEET OTHER MEN AND PUT WOODEN OBJECTS IN THEIR BUMS, IM GOING TO CALL IT BUMTREE.
ARE YOU IN?
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 810
UTB
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:36:34 PM »
IS HE IN!!!!
FUCK ME RIFLE THAT'S A STUPID QUESTION, OF COURSE HE'S IN ME OWLD FRUIT
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:38:42 PM »
He has form for shafting people over
Wouldn't touch him with a barge pole
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 024
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:48:45 PM »
WHY IS EVERYONE HAVING A POP AT MATTY
HAVE I MISSED SUMMAT
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 267
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:04:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:48:45 PM
WHY IS EVERYONE HAVING A POP AT MATTY
HAVE I MISSED SUMMAT
Worried that you are missing out on some bullying MONKEH?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19/20
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 2 176
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:04 PM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Yesterday
at 08:34:56 PM
IM THINKING OF SETTING UP A BUSINESS AND COULD USE YOUR CONTACTS AND EXPERTISE
ITS GOING TO BE A WEBSITE WHERE MEN CAN MEET OTHER MEN AND PUT WOODEN OBJECTS IN THEIR BUMS, IM GOING TO CALL IT BUMTREE.
ARE YOU IN?
So plenty of "stool" shifting............................
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 15 090
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 10:10:08 PM »
Because Oldfield said....no, hang on, scratch that, the lads a real dodge-pot creep
Next
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 244
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:57 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 10:04:54 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:48:45 PM
WHY IS EVERYONE HAVING A POP AT MATTY
HAVE I MISSED SUMMAT
Worried that you are missing out on some bullying MONKEH?
Quick Monkey, pile in!
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 480
TRUMP 2020
Re: OI MATTY I HAVE A BUSINESS PROPOSITION FOR YOU
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:59:01 PM »
CLICK
http://www.pictureeditoronline.com/FaceDanceVideo/final_5f5fe6ae1d3aa.png.mp4
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...